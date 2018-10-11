Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in Canadian cannabis producer Aphria (MO)


Finance The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in Canadian cannabis producer Aphria (MO)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedlty in talks to buy Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, according to Globe & Mail. Shares of Aphria rallied more than 16% on the news.

Boxes of confiscated cigarettes stand on a table at a news conference announcing an organized crime task force take down of an unstamped cigarette trafficking ring in New York. play

Boxes of confiscated cigarettes stand on a table at a news conference announcing an organized crime task force take down of an unstamped cigarette trafficking ring in New York.

(Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

  • The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is reportedly in talks to buy a minority stake in Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, according to Globe & Mail.
  • Shares of Aphria rallied more than 16% on the news.
  • An Altria spokesperson declined to comment on rumors and speculation, and Aphria didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Watch Altria and Aphria trade in real time here.

Aphria, a Canadian-based cannabis producer, rallied more than 16% Wednesday after a report said that Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, was in talks to buy a minority stake in the company, the Globe & Mail reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

According to the Globe & Mail, Altria has expressed an interest in acquiring a minority stake — with the intention of eventually holding a majority of Aphria’s shares — but details of the proposed investment are still being finalized, and talks could still fall through.

An Altria spokesperson declined to comment on rumors and speculation. Aphria didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wednesday's report is the latest in a series of moves the tobacco industry is making in an effort to enter the cannabis space.

In June, Imperial Brands, one of the world's largest tobacco giants, teamed up with the rapper Snoop Dogg's cannabis-focused venture firm, Casa Verde Capital, to invest in medical cannabis research.

But its not just tobacco companies that are getting into the cannabis game. Beverage makers have also been entering the industry.

In August, Constellation Brands, the beverage maker behind Corona beer and Svedka vodka, announced a $4 billion investment in the Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth, giving it a 38% stake once the deal is complete.

And in September, Coca-Cola reportedly held talks with Aurora Cannabis to develop beverages infused with CBD, one of the nonpsychoactive compounds found in cannabis.

Now read:

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance 11 financial experts reveal their favorite money appsbullet
2 Finance The Tesla of China soars after Tesla's largest outside...bullet
3 Finance Amazon's wage hike is 'not all roses' for its workers (AMZN)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

amd ceo lisa su
Finance Chips stocks suffer their 5th straight day of losses
amd ceo lisa su
Finance Chips stocks suffer their 5th straight day of losses
null
Finance Here are the biggest one-day point drops in the Dow's history
null
Finance The Dow tumbles more than 800 points
X
Advertisement