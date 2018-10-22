Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance The Mega Millions jackpot is at a record-high $1.6 billion — here's which states spend the most buying lottery tickets

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Mega Millions jackpot is at a record-high $1.6 billion, and Americans love to play the lottery. Lottery tickets are most popular among residents in Massachusetts — and least popular in North Dakota.

Residents in 10 states spend over $300 a year on lottery tickets. play

Residents in 10 states spend over $300 a year on lottery tickets.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The Mega Millions jackpot is at a record-high $1.6 billion, and Americans love to play the lottery.
  • People living on the East Coast tend to spend more on lottery tickets, on average.
  • Those living in Massachusetts spend the most on lottery tickets, on average.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at a record-high $1.6 billion, and Americans love to play the lottery.

But people living in some states spend way more than those in others.

Business Insider looked at statistics from the US Census Bureau to figure out the average amount each resident in a state spent on lottery tickets in 2016 using the Bureau's population estimates and state lottery revenue figures from the annual Survey of State Government Finances. (We were inspired by an analysis done first by LendEDU, but we did our own calculations.)

Americans living in the eastern half of the US tend to spend more than those living in the western half. Those living in the northeast specifically tend to spend more than those living in other parts of the country on a per capita basis.

Residents living in Massachusetts spend the most on lottery tickets by far at $767. West Virginia came in second place at $594, and Rhode Island was in third at $513.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, North Dakota residents spent the least at $45, followed by Wyoming at $46 and Oklahoma at $48.

Six states did not have any lottery revenues reported in the Census data: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah. They are gray on the map.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau)

Top Articles

1 Finance The $600 billion reason why China's stock market crash might get...bullet
2 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet
3 Finance How Kenyan taxpayers are about to lose $170 million to Swiss...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance How Kenya is missing out on billions as mines of precious Tsavorite which fetches as much as $8,000 per carat lay idle
Don't wait until the last minute to book your ticket.
Finance The best time to book flights to just about anywhere in the world
The Mega Millions jackpot is offering its biggest prize ever: $1.6 billion.
Finance The record-high Mega Millions jackpot is worth $1.6 billion — here are 3 things you should do if you win
Engineering worker
Finance Jacobs Engineering is unloading its energy and resources business for $3.3 billion (JEC)
X
Advertisement