Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The pound is tanking as May speech deepens Brexit crisis


Finance The pound is tanking as May speech deepens Brexit crisis

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LONDON — The pound has dropped sharply on Friday afternoon after British Prime Minister Theresa May used a speech to say that the UK and EU have reached an impasse in Brexit negotiations and accuse the European Union of a lack of respect during recent talks.

"I will note overturn the result of the referendum, nor will I break up my country," May said in a speech at Number 10 Downing Street.

As May's speech ended at around 2.10 p.m. BST (9.10 a.m. ET), the pound was down 1.4% against the dollar and around 1% against the euro, as markets interpreted May's words as making a hard Brexit more likely.

Here's the chart of the pound's movement against the dollar:

Screen Shot 2018 09 21 at 14.15.46 play

Screen Shot 2018 09 21 at 14.15.46

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance Canadian cannabis producer Tilray had a wild day after its CEO...bullet
2 Finance The 20 richest billionaires who own sports teamsbullet
3 Finance Tilray dethrones Canopy Growth as the most valuable...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017.
Finance 'Cannabis euphoria' has caused a small drink-maker's stock to triple in less than a week (NBEV)
Amex's new service will cover a broad range of restaurants, including exclusive tables at Michelin-starred spots like Eleven Madison Park (pictured) and The French Laundry.
Finance American Express is launching a mobile restaurant booking feature like OpenTable to court rich millennials — and it will include exclusive tables at Michelin-starred hot spots (AXP)
Farfetch ipo
Finance Farfetch prices its IPO at $20 a share
Farfetch ipo
Finance Farfetch prices its IPO at $20 a share
X
Advertisement