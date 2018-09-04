news

Business Insider put together a list of the richest person at every age, with exclusive data provided by Wealth-X.

At age 26, Frances Cobain has the lowest net worth — $120 million — and at age 54, Jeff Bezos has the highest net worth — $157 billion.

The list features people with a collective net worth of roughly $1.7 trillion.

How long does it take for the world's richest people to become rich?

For some, it takes years to build their wealth, while others seem to grow it over night. And for others still, they don't come into their wealth until later in life. That's why it's so interesting to see just how rich the richest person at every age is.

Wealth-X created a special report for Business Insider looking at the richest person at every age, from age 100 (born in 1918) to age 21 (born in 1997). At age 26, Frances Cobain, the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and his wife Courtney Love, is worth the least with a net worth of $120 million. At age 54, Jeff Bezos is worth the most with a net worth of roughly $157 billion.

All together, everyone on the list has a collective net worth of more than $1.7 trillion. Keep reading to find out the richest person at every age.

100: Chang Yun Chung

Net worth: $730 million

Country: Singapore

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Pacific International Lines (PIL)

99: Anne Cox Chambers

Net worth: $320 million

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Director, Cox Enterprises

98: Aloysio de Andrade Faria

Net worth: $2.4 billion

Country: Brazil

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Owner, Conglomerado Financeiro Alfa

97: George Joseph

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Mercury Insurance Group

96: Stan Perron

Net worth: $890 million

Country: Australia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Perron Group

95: Robert Kuok

Net worth: $10.4 billion

Country: Malaysia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Kuok Group

94: Masatoshi Ito

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Country: Japan

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Honorary Chairman, Seven & i Holdings

93: Ted Lerner

Net worth: $4.8 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Principal, Lerner Enterprises

92: Hans Rausing

Net worth: $10.2 billion

Country: Sweden

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Director, Ecolean

91: Traudl Engelhorn

Net worth: $3.8 billion

Country: Austria

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Owner, March Limited

90: Li Ka Shing

Net worth: $21.2 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, CK Hutchison Holdings

89: Gordon Moore

Net worth: $10.7 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

88: Warren Buffett

Net worth: $85.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

87: Rupert Murdoch

Net worth: $85.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

86: Donald Bren

Net worth: $15.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Irvine Company

85: Sheldon Adelson

Net worth: $26.3 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Las Vegas Sands

84: Giorgio Armani

Net worth: $7.5 billion

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

83: Charles Koch

Net worth: $47.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: CHairman and CEO, Charles Koch

82: Amancio Ortega

Net worth: $73.9 billion

Country: Spain

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Industria de Diseno Textil (Inditex)

81: Klaus-Michael Kuehne

Net worth: $13.1 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Honorary Chairman, Kuehne + Nagel

80: Phil Knight

Net worth: $33.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman Emeritus, Nike

79: Jackie Mars

Net worth: $28.6 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Mars Incorporated

78: David Koch

Net worth: $47.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Executive Vice President, Koch Industries

77: R. Budi Hartono

Net worth: $12 billion

Country: Indonesia

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: CEO, Djarum Group

76: Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $44.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO and President, Bloomberg

75: Ron Perelman

Net worth: $14.8 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, MacAndrews & Forbes

74: Larry Ellison

Net worth: $56.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Executive Chairman, Oracle Corporation

73: Miri Adelson

Net worth: $16.8 billion

Country: Israel

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Founder, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research

72: Sultan of Brunei

Net worth: $17.9 billion

Country: Brunei

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Sultan, Nation of Brunei

71: Stefan Persson

Net worth: $17.3 billion

Country: Sweden

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Chairman, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M)

70: Jim Walton

Net worth: $45.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Chairman, Arvest Bank Group

69: Bernard Arnault

Net worth: $83.2 billion

Country: France

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: President, Groupe Arnault

68: Lakshmi Mittal

Net worth: $18.4 billion

Country: India

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Chairman, ArcelorMittal

67: Cai Hongzhu

Net worth: $11.2 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Daohuaxiang Group

66: Gennady Timchenko

Net worth: $12.1 billion

Country: Russia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Volga Group

65: Paul Allen

Net worth: $24.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Vulcan

64: Wang Jianlin

Net worth: $17.9 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Dalian Wanda Group

63: Bill Gates

Net worth: $102.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Co-Chairman, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

62: Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $47 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Owner, Los Angeles Clippers

61: Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $38.5 billion

Country: India

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Chairman, Reliance Industries

60: Xu Jiayin

Net worth: $27.7 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Evergrande Real Estate Group

59: Uday Kotak

Net worth: $11.9 billion

Country: India

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Executive Vice-Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank

58: Yan Jiehe

Net worth: $14.1 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, China Pacific Construction Group

57: Vladimir Potanin

Net worth: $13 billion

Country: Russia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Inter ros

56: Susanne Klatten

Net worth: $20.9 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Deputy Chairman, ALTANA

55: Laurene Powell Jobs

Net worth: $21.8 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: President, Emerson Collective

54: Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $157.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Amazon.com

53: Georg Schaeffler

Net worth: $22.9 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Co-Owner, Schaeffler

52: Stefan Quandt

Net worth: $20.2 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Deputy Chairman, BMW

51: Li Hejun

Net worth: $15.4 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Hanergy Holding Group

50: Robin Li

Net worth: $14.6 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Baidu

49: Lei Jun

Net worth: $14.9 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Xiaomi

48: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Net worth: $10.3 billion

Country: United Arab Emirates

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Deputy Prime Minister, Government of United Arab Emirates

47: Ma Huateng

Net worth: $39.1 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Tencent Holdings

46: Tony Zhang

Net worth: $14 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Advisor, Tencent Holdings

45: Larry Page

Net worth: $62.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO, Alphabet

44: Richard Liu

Net worth: $9.9 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, JD.com

43: Yusaku Maezawa

Net worth: $6.6 billion

Country: Japan

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: President, Start Today

42: Jan Koum

Net worth: $16.6 billion

Country: Ukraine

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO, WhatsApp

41: Alejandro Santo Domingo

Net worth: $5.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Santo Domingo Group

40: Garrett Camp

Net worth: $6.2 billion

Country: Canada

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Uber Technologies

39: Sean Parker

Net worth: $13 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Executive Chairman, Brigade

38: Frank Wang

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO, SZ DJI Technology

37: Yang Huiyan

Net worth: $21.2 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Vice Chairman, Country Garden Holdings

36: Eduardo Saverin

Net worth: $11.9 billion

Country: Brazil

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Co-Founder, B Capital Group

35: Nate Blecharczyk

Net worth: $3 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chief Strategy Officer, AirBnb

34: Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $75.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Facebook

33: Julio Mario Santo Domingo III

Net worth: $2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Founder, Sheik 'n' Beik Entertainment

32: Luke Walton

Net worth: $13.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Partner, Cuna del Mar

31: Wang Han

yeaNet worth: $1.5 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Director, JuneYao Group

30: Carl Hagen

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Canica

29: Bobby Murphy

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chief Technology Officer, Snap

28: Perenna Kei

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Country: Hong Kong

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Non-Executive Director, Logan Property Holdings

27: Hugh Grosvenor

Net worth: $12.9 billion

Country: United Kingdom

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Head, Grosvenor Estate

26: Frances Cobain

Net worth: $120 million

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Artist, Self-Employed

25: Gustav Witzoe

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Shareholder, SalMar

24: Justin Bieber

Net worth: $300 million

Country: Canada

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Singer, Scooter Braun (SB) Projects

23: Katharina Andresen

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Ferd Group

22: Alexandra Andresen

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Ferd Group

21: Kylie Jenner

Net worth: $850 million

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-Made

Position: CEO, Kylie Cosmetics