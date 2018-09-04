Pulse.com.gh logo
The richest person at every age


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Just how rich is the richest person at every age? With the help of Wealth-X, Business Insider put together a list of the richest person from age 21 to 100. From Warren Buffett to Kylie Jenner, see who made the cut.

(Steve Jennings/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Kevin Lamarque/Reuters; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

  • Business Insider put together a list of the richest person at every age, with exclusive data provided by Wealth-X.
  • At age 26, Frances Cobain has the lowest net worth — $120 million — and at age 54, Jeff Bezos has the highest net worth — $157 billion.
How long does it take for the world's richest people to become rich?

For some, it takes years to build their wealth, while others seem to grow it over night. And for others still, they don't come into their wealth until later in life. That's why it's so interesting to see just how rich the richest person at every age is.

Wealth-X created a special report for Business Insider looking at the richest person at every age, from age 100 (born in 1918) to age 21 (born in 1997). At age 26, Frances Cobain, the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and his wife Courtney Love, is worth the least with a net worth of $120 million. At age 54, Jeff Bezos is worth the most with a net worth of roughly $157 billion.

All together, everyone on the list has a collective net worth of more than $1.7 trillion. Keep reading to find out the richest person at every age.

100: Chang Yun Chung

100: Chang Yun Chung play

100: Chang Yun Chung

(Business China/YouTube)

Net worth: $730 million

Country: Singapore

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Pacific International Lines (PIL)



99: Anne Cox Chambers

99: Anne Cox Chambers play

99: Anne Cox Chambers

(AP)

Net worth: $320 million

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Director, Cox Enterprises



98: Aloysio de Andrade Faria

98: Aloysio de Andrade Faria play

98: Aloysio de Andrade Faria

(Vimeo Screencap via AHBA)

Net worth: $2.4 billion

Country: Brazil

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Owner, Conglomerado Financeiro Alfa



97: George Joseph

97: George Joseph play

97: George Joseph

(Heidi Cuda/Youtube)

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Mercury Insurance Group



96: Stan Perron

96: Stan Perron play

96: Stan Perron

(Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science/YouTube)

Net worth: $890 million

Country: Australia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Perron Group



95: Robert Kuok

95: Robert Kuok play

95: Robert Kuok

(Reuters/China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC)

Net worth: $10.4 billion

Country: Malaysia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Kuok Group



94: Masatoshi Ito

94: Masatoshi Ito play

94: Masatoshi Ito

(Yuriko Nakao/Reuters)

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Country: Japan

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Honorary Chairman, Seven & i Holdings



93: Ted Lerner

93: Ted Lerner play

93: Ted Lerner

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Net worth: $4.8 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Principal, Lerner Enterprises



92: Hans Rausing

92: Hans Rausing play

92: Hans Rausing

(POOL New/Reuters)

Net worth: $10.2 billion

Country: Sweden

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Director, Ecolean



91: Traudl Engelhorn

91: Traudl Engelhorn play

91: Traudl Engelhorn

(Courtesy of Wealth-X)

Net worth: $3.8 billion

Country: Austria

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Owner, March Limited



90: Li Ka Shing

90: Li Ka Shing play

90: Li Ka Shing

(Tyrone Siu/ Reuters)

Net worth: $21.2 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, CK Hutchison Holdings



89: Gordon Moore

89: Gordon Moore play

89: Gordon Moore

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Net worth: $10.7 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation



88: Warren Buffett

88: Warren Buffett play

88: Warren Buffett

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Net worth: $85.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway



87: Rupert Murdoch

87: Rupert Murdoch play

87: Rupert Murdoch

(Reuters)

Net worth: $85.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway



86: Donald Bren

Billionaire developer Donald Bren is seen at Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010. play

Billionaire developer Donald Bren is seen at Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010.

(AP/Reed Saxon)

Net worth: $15.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Irvine Company



85: Sheldon Adelson

85: Sheldon Adelson play

85: Sheldon Adelson

(Reuters)

Net worth: $26.3 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Las Vegas Sands



84: Giorgio Armani

84: Giorgio Armani play

84: Giorgio Armani

(Jan Schroeder, Wikimedia Commons)

Net worth: $7.5 billion

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Giorgio Armani S.p.A.



83: Charles Koch

83: Charles Koch play

83: Charles Koch

(Business Insider/Julie Bort)

Net worth: $47.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: CHairman and CEO, Charles Koch



82: Amancio Ortega

82: Amancio Ortega play

82: Amancio Ortega

(Getty Images / Xurxo Lobato)

Net worth: $73.9 billion

Country: Spain

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Industria de Diseno Textil (Inditex)



81: Klaus-Michael Kuehne

81: Klaus-Michael Kuehne play

81: Klaus-Michael Kuehne

(Wikimedia Commons)

Net worth: $13.1 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Honorary Chairman, Kuehne + Nagel



80: Phil Knight

80: Phil Knight play

80: Phil Knight

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Net worth: $33.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman Emeritus, Nike



79: Jackie Mars

79: Jackie Mars play

79: Jackie Mars

(Pool/Getty)

Net worth: $28.6 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Mars Incorporated



78: David Koch

Businessman David Koch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. play

Businessman David Koch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Net worth: $47.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Executive Vice President, Koch Industries



77: R. Budi Hartono

77: R. Budi Hartono play

77: R. Budi Hartono

(Wealth-X; Shutterstock; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Net worth: $12 billion

Country: Indonesia

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: CEO, Djarum Group



76: Michael Bloomberg

76: Michael Bloomberg play

76: Michael Bloomberg

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty)

Net worth: $44.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO and President, Bloomberg



75: Ron Perelman

75: Ron Perelman play

75: Ron Perelman

(Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Net worth: $14.8 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, MacAndrews & Forbes



74: Larry Ellison

74: Larry Ellison play

74: Larry Ellison

(Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Net worth: $56.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Executive Chairman, Oracle Corporation



73: Miri Adelson

73: Miri Adelson play

73: Miri Adelson

(Lior Mizrahi/Stringer/Getty)

Net worth: $16.8 billion

Country: Israel

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Founder, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research



72: Sultan of Brunei

72: Sultan of Brunei play

72: Sultan of Brunei

(AP Images/Vincent Thian)

Net worth: $17.9 billion

Country: Brunei

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Sultan, Nation of Brunei



71: Stefan Persson

71: Stefan Persson play

71: Stefan Persson

(Wikimedia Commons)

Net worth: $17.3 billion

Country: Sweden

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Chairman, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M)



70: Jim Walton

70: Jim Walton play

70: Jim Walton

(Rick T. Wilking /Stringer/Getty)

Net worth: $45.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Chairman, Arvest Bank Group



69: Bernard Arnault

69: Bernard Arnault play

69: Bernard Arnault

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Net worth: $83.2 billion

Country: France

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: President, Groupe Arnault



68: Lakshmi Mittal

68: Lakshmi Mittal play

68: Lakshmi Mittal

(REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Net worth: $18.4 billion

Country: India

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Chairman, ArcelorMittal



67: Cai Hongzhu

67: Cai Hongzhu play

67: Cai Hongzhu

(VCG/Getty Images)

Net worth: $11.2 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Daohuaxiang Group



66: Gennady Timchenko

66: Gennady Timchenko play

66: Gennady Timchenko

(Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

Net worth: $12.1 billion

Country: Russia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, Volga Group



65: Paul Allen

65: Paul Allen play

65: Paul Allen

(Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

Net worth: $24.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Vulcan



64: Wang Jianlin

Wang Jianlin play

Wang Jianlin

(Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Net worth: $17.9 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Dalian Wanda Group



63: Bill Gates

63: Bill Gates play

63: Bill Gates

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Net worth: $102.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Co-Chairman, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation



62: Steve Ballmer

62: Steve Ballmer play

62: Steve Ballmer

(Bloomberg)

Net worth: $47 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Owner, Los Angeles Clippers



61: Mukesh Ambani

61: Mukesh Ambani play

61: Mukesh Ambani

(Reuters/Amit Dave)

Net worth: $38.5 billion

Country: India

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Chairman, Reliance Industries



60: Xu Jiayin

60: Xu Jiayin play

60: Xu Jiayin

(Etienne Oliveau/Getty)

Net worth: $27.7 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Evergrande Real Estate Group



59: Uday Kotak

59: Uday Kotak play

59: Uday Kotak

(Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Net worth: $11.9 billion

Country: India

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Executive Vice-Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank



58: Yan Jiehe

58: Yan Jiehe play

58: Yan Jiehe

(Horasis/Facebook)

Net worth: $14.1 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Founder, China Pacific Construction Group



57: Vladimir Potanin

57: Vladimir Potanin play

57: Vladimir Potanin

(REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

Net worth: $13 billion

Country: Russia

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Inter ros



56: Susanne Klatten

56: Susanne Klatten play

56: Susanne Klatten

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Net worth: $20.9 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Deputy Chairman, ALTANA



55: Laurene Powell Jobs

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

(Getty)

Net worth: $21.8 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: President, Emerson Collective



54: Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. play

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

(Reuters)

Net worth: $157.1 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Amazon.com



53: Georg Schaeffler

53: Georg Schaeffler play

53: Georg Schaeffler

(Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

Net worth: $22.9 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Co-Owner, Schaeffler



52: Stefan Quandt

52: Stefan Quandt play

52: Stefan Quandt

(Michael Probst/AP)

Net worth: $20.2 billion

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Mixed

Position: Deputy Chairman, BMW



51: Li Hejun

51: Li Hejun play

51: Li Hejun

(AP)

Net worth: $15.4 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Hanergy Holding Group



50: Robin Li

50: Robin Li play

50: Robin Li

(VCG/Getty)

Net worth: $14.6 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Baidu



49: Lei Jun

49: Lei Jun play

49: Lei Jun

(ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images)

Net worth: $14.9 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Xiaomi



48: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

48: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan play

48: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

(Warren Little/Getty)

Net worth: $10.3 billion

Country: United Arab Emirates

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Deputy Prime Minister, Government of United Arab Emirates



47: Ma Huateng

47: Ma Huateng play

47: Ma Huateng

(Bobby Yip/Reuters)

Net worth: $39.1 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Tencent Holdings



46: Tony Zhang

46: Tony Zhang play

46: Tony Zhang

(China.org.cn)

Net worth: $14 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Advisor, Tencent Holdings



45: Larry Page

45: Larry Page play

45: Larry Page

(Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Net worth: $62.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO, Alphabet



44: Richard Liu

44: Richard Liu play

44: Richard Liu

(AP)

Net worth: $9.9 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, JD.com



43: Yusaku Maezawa

43: Yusaku Maezawa play

43: Yusaku Maezawa

(KIM KYUNG-HOON/Reuters)

Net worth: $6.6 billion

Country: Japan

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: President, Start Today



42: Jan Koum

42: Jan Koum play

42: Jan Koum

(David Ramos / Getty Images)

Net worth: $16.6 billion

Country: Ukraine

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO, WhatsApp



41: Alejandro Santo Domingo

41: Alejandro Santo Domingo play

41: Alejandro Santo Domingo

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Net worth: $5.4 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Santo Domingo Group



40: Garrett Camp

40: Garrett Camp play

40: Garrett Camp

(Flickr/Joi)

Net worth: $6.2 billion

Country: Canada

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Uber Technologies



39: Sean Parker

39: Sean Parker play

39: Sean Parker

(Miguel Villagran / Getty)

Net worth: $13 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Executive Chairman, Brigade



38: Frank Wang

38: Frank Wang play

38: Frank Wang

(Courtesy of DJI)

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: CEO, SZ DJI Technology



37: Yang Huiyan

37: Yang Huiyan play

37: Yang Huiyan

(Wealth-X; Country Garden Danga Bay/Facebook; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Net worth: $21.2 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Vice Chairman, Country Garden Holdings



36: Eduardo Saverin

36: Eduardo Saverin play

36: Eduardo Saverin

(Edgar Su/Reuters)

Net worth: $11.9 billion

Country: Brazil

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Co-Founder, B Capital Group



35: Nate Blecharczyk

35: Nate Blecharczyk play

35: Nate Blecharczyk

(Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb)

Net worth: $3 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chief Strategy Officer, AirBnb



34: Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg. play

Mark Zuckerberg.

(Getty)

Net worth: $75.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chairman, Facebook



33: Julio Mario Santo Domingo III

33: Julio Mario Santo Domingo III play

33: Julio Mario Santo Domingo III

(Facebook/Julio Sheik N Beik)

Net worth: $2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Founder, Sheik 'n' Beik Entertainment



32: Luke Walton

32: Luke Walton play

32: Luke Walton

(Wealth-X; Scott Olson/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Net worth: $13.2 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Partner, Cuna del Mar



31: Wang Han

31: Wang Han play

31: Wang Han

(Wealth-X; Juneyao Air/Facebook; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

yeaNet worth: $1.5 billion

Country: China

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Director, JuneYao Group



30: Carl Hagen

30: Carl Hagen play

30: Carl Hagen

(LinkedIn/Carl Erik Hagen)

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Canica



29: Bobby Murphy

29: Bobby Murphy play

29: Bobby Murphy

(Jemal Countess / Getty)

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Chief Technology Officer, Snap



28: Perenna Kei

TAKEN FROM FB - SHOULD CHECK play

TAKEN FROM FB - SHOULD CHECK

(Facebook/Inspiria)

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Country: Hong Kong

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Non-Executive Director, Logan Property Holdings



27: Hugh Grosvenor

27: Hugh Grosvenor play

27: Hugh Grosvenor

(POOL New/Reuters)

Net worth: $12.9 billion

Country: United Kingdom

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Head, Grosvenor Estate



26: Frances Cobain

26: Frances Cobain play

26: Frances Cobain

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Net worth: $120 million

Country: US

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Artist, Self-Employed



25: Gustav Witzoe

25: Gustav Witzoe play

25: Gustav Witzoe

(Instagram/guswitzoe)

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Shareholder, SalMar



24: Justin Bieber

24: Justin Bieber play

24: Justin Bieber

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty)

Net worth: $300 million

Country: Canada

Source of wealth: Self-made

Position: Singer, Scooter Braun (SB) Projects



23: Katharina Andresen

Alexandra and Katharina Andresen play

Alexandra and Katharina Andresen

(Frédéric Boudin/Ferd)

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Ferd Group



22: Alexandra Andresen

Alexandra and Katharina Andresen play

Alexandra and Katharina Andresen

(Frédéric Boudin/Ferd)

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Inheritance

Position: Co-Owner, Ferd Group



21: Kylie Jenner

21: Kylie Jenner play

21: Kylie Jenner

(Getty Images)

Net worth: $850 million

Country: US

Source of wealth: Self-Made

Position: CEO, Kylie Cosmetics



