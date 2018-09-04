Just how rich is the richest person at every age? With the help of Wealth-X, Business Insider put together a list of the richest person from age 21 to 100. From Warren Buffett to Kylie Jenner, see who made the cut.
How long does it take for the world's richest people to become rich?
For some, it takes years to build their wealth, while others seem to grow it over night. And for others still, they don't come into their wealth until later in life. That's why it's so interesting to see just how rich the richest person at every age is.
Wealth-X created a special report for Business Insider looking at the richest person at every age, from age 100 (born in 1918) to age 21 (born in 1997). At age 26, Frances Cobain, the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and his wife Courtney Love, is worth the least with a net worth of $120 million. At age 54, Jeff Bezos is worth the most with a net worth of roughly $157 billion.
All together, everyone on the list has a collective net worth of more than $1.7 trillion. Keep reading to find out the richest person at every age.
Net worth: $730 million
Country: Singapore
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Pacific International Lines (PIL)
Net worth: $320 million
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Director, Cox Enterprises
Net worth: $2.4 billion
Country: Brazil
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Owner, Conglomerado Financeiro Alfa
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Mercury Insurance Group
Net worth: $890 million
Country: Australia
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Founder, Perron Group
Net worth: $10.4 billion
Country: Malaysia
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Founder, Kuok Group
Net worth: $4.1 billion
Country: Japan
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Honorary Chairman, Seven & i Holdings
Net worth: $4.8 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Principal, Lerner Enterprises
Net worth: $10.2 billion
Country: Sweden
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Director, Ecolean
Net worth: $3.8 billion
Country: Austria
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Owner, March Limited
Net worth: $21.2 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, CK Hutchison Holdings
Net worth: $10.7 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation
Net worth: $85.9 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $85.9 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $15.9 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Irvine Company
Net worth: $26.3 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Las Vegas Sands
Net worth: $7.5 billion
Country: Italy
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
Net worth: $47.1 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: CHairman and CEO, Charles Koch
Net worth: $73.9 billion
Country: Spain
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Founder, Industria de Diseno Textil (Inditex)
Net worth: $13.1 billion
Country: Germany
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Honorary Chairman, Kuehne + Nagel
Net worth: $33.2 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman Emeritus, Nike
Net worth: $28.6 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Co-Owner, Mars Incorporated
Net worth: $47.4 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Executive Vice President, Koch Industries
Net worth: $12 billion
Country: Indonesia
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: CEO, Djarum Group
Net worth: $44.9 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: CEO and President, Bloomberg
Net worth: $14.8 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, MacAndrews & Forbes
Net worth: $56.4 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Executive Chairman, Oracle Corporation
Net worth: $16.8 billion
Country: Israel
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Co-Founder, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research
Net worth: $17.9 billion
Country: Brunei
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Sultan, Nation of Brunei
Net worth: $17.3 billion
Country: Sweden
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Chairman, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M)
Net worth: $45.2 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Chairman, Arvest Bank Group
Net worth: $83.2 billion
Country: France
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: President, Groupe Arnault
Net worth: $18.4 billion
Country: India
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Chairman, ArcelorMittal
Net worth: $11.2 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Daohuaxiang Group
Net worth: $12.1 billion
Country: Russia
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Founder, Volga Group
Net worth: $24.1 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Vulcan
Net worth: $17.9 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Dalian Wanda Group
Net worth: $102.1 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Co-Chairman, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Net worth: $47 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Owner, Los Angeles Clippers
Net worth: $38.5 billion
Country: India
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Chairman, Reliance Industries
Net worth: $27.7 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Evergrande Real Estate Group
Net worth: $11.9 billion
Country: India
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Executive Vice-Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Net worth: $14.1 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Founder, China Pacific Construction Group
Net worth: $13 billion
Country: Russia
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Inter ros
Net worth: $20.9 billion
Country: Germany
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Deputy Chairman, ALTANA
Net worth: $21.8 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: President, Emerson Collective
Net worth: $157.1 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Amazon.com
Net worth: $22.9 billion
Country: Germany
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Co-Owner, Schaeffler
Net worth: $20.2 billion
Country: Germany
Source of wealth: Mixed
Position: Deputy Chairman, BMW
Net worth: $15.4 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Hanergy Holding Group
Net worth: $14.6 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Baidu
Net worth: $14.9 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Xiaomi
Net worth: $10.3 billion
Country: United Arab Emirates
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Deputy Prime Minister, Government of United Arab Emirates
Net worth: $39.1 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Tencent Holdings
Net worth: $14 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Advisor, Tencent Holdings
Net worth: $62.4 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: CEO, Alphabet
Net worth: $9.9 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, JD.com
Net worth: $6.6 billion
Country: Japan
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: President, Start Today
Net worth: $16.6 billion
Country: Ukraine
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: CEO, WhatsApp
Net worth: $5.4 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Co-Owner, Santo Domingo Group
Net worth: $6.2 billion
Country: Canada
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Uber Technologies
Net worth: $13 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Executive Chairman, Brigade
Net worth: $3.6 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: CEO, SZ DJI Technology
Net worth: $21.2 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Vice Chairman, Country Garden Holdings
Net worth: $11.9 billion
Country: Brazil
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Co-Founder, B Capital Group
Net worth: $3 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chief Strategy Officer, AirBnb
Net worth: $75.2 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chairman, Facebook
Net worth: $2 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Founder, Sheik 'n' Beik Entertainment
Net worth: $13.2 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Partner, Cuna del Mar
yeaNet worth: $1.5 billion
Country: China
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Director, JuneYao Group
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Country: Norway
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Co-Owner, Canica
Net worth: $1.9 billion
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Chief Technology Officer, Snap
Net worth: $2.8 billion
Country: Hong Kong
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Non-Executive Director, Logan Property Holdings
Net worth: $12.9 billion
Country: United Kingdom
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Head, Grosvenor Estate
Net worth: $120 million
Country: US
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Artist, Self-Employed
Net worth: $2.5 billion
Country: Norway
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Shareholder, SalMar
Net worth: $300 million
Country: Canada
Source of wealth: Self-made
Position: Singer, Scooter Braun (SB) Projects
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Country: Norway
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Co-Owner, Ferd Group
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Country: Norway
Source of wealth: Inheritance
Position: Co-Owner, Ferd Group
Net worth: $850 million
Country: US
Source of wealth: Self-Made
Position: CEO, Kylie Cosmetics