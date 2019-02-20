The Tanzanian government has asked the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to replicate his huge investment in Nigeria's cement and refinery industries to their country.

Muhidini Ally Mboweto, a Commissioner in the High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania stated this when he visited the Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser plants in Lagos on Monday.

Led by a delegation from the Tanzania High Commission and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) to the refinery, Mboweto said the collaboration between Dangote Group and the Tanzanian government will make the country self-sufficient in petroleum products.

“It is really worth investing in Tanzania because it will expose you to a large market. We want him (Dangote) to expand his investment in other areas of the economy. We have varieties of minerals, diamond, gold, and other areas. You can invest in wildlife. We also have a lot of tourist attractions”, a statement from the Dangote Group quoted the diplomat as saying.

With businesses across Africa, Africa's richest man is presently erecting a refinery in the heart of Lagos.

Rama Putta, the Head, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, Dangote Oil Refinery Company Limited, said the erection of the refinery equipment had started. He said the project will be the largest single train petroleum refinery in the world with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Aliko Dangote is building what he termed a 'crazy' $12 billion oil refinery and petrochemical complex located at the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) Free Trade Zone in Lekki-Lagos, in Nigeria’s southwest region.

The project when completed will be Nigeria’s first private and Africa’s largest petroleum refinery.