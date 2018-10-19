Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance The top 25 states to live out the American Dream, ranked

  • Published: , Refreshed:

SmartAsset recently released a report on the best states to live for the middle class, defined as households with an income between $35,000 and $100,000. Keep reading to see the top 25 places to live the American Dream.

Utah is one of the best places to live the American Dream. play

Utah is one of the best places to live the American Dream.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The American Dream is more achievable in some states than others.
  • SmartAsset recently released a report on the best states to live for the middle class, defined as households with an income between $35,000 and $100,000.
  • Western and Midwestern states are the best places to live the American Dream, while northeastern states are the toughest.

With the cost of buying a home higher than it's ever been, it may seem like the American Dream is endangered. But in some states, it's closer within reach than it seems.

SmartAsset recently took a look at the best states for the middle class to live by examining seven metrics related to owning a home and retiring — two classic components of the American Dream. Specifically, they looked at SmartAsset and US Census Bureau data connected to income, homeownership, and taxes across all 50 states, plus Washington DC. This included the percentage of middle-class households in each state, which are defined as households with an income between $35,000 and $100,000.

SmartAsset then ranked each state in each metric and averaged each state's ranking, giving double weight to the percentage of middle-class households.

Turns out, the best states for Americans to live out the American Dream are located in the west, closely followed by states in the Midwest. The northeast is the toughest area for the American Dream to become a reality.

"With high tax burdens, low homeownership rates, and unaffordable housing, it is not too surprising that states in the Northeast tumble down the ranks," states the report. Only two states in the northeast — New Hampshire and Maine — made the top 25.

Below, see the top 25 states for the middle class to live the American Dream.

25. Colorado

25. Colorado play

25. Colorado

(Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.7%

Income tax rate: 19.9%

Median home value: $314,200



24. South Carolina

24. South Carolina play

24. South Carolina

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.7%

Income tax rate: 18.7%

Median home value: $153,900



23. Ohio

23. Ohio play

23. Ohio

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.2%

Income tax rate: 18.6%

Median home value: $140,100



22. Maine

22. Maine play

22. Maine

(Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.4%

Income tax rate: 17.8%

Median home value: $184,700



21. Oklahoma

21. Oklahoma play

21. Oklahoma

(Gau Meo/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.8%

Income tax rate: 18.3%

Median home value: $132,200



20. Texas

20. Texas play

20. Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 43.2%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $161,500



19. New Hampshire

19. New Hampshire play

19. New Hampshire

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.7%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $251,100



18. Washington

18. Washington play

18. Washington

(Thye-Wee Gn/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $306,400



17. Missouri

17. Missouri play

17. Missouri

(STLJB/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.1%

Income tax rate: 18.6%

Median home value: $151,400



16. Florida

16. Florida play

16. Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 45%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $197,700



15. Wisconsin

15. Wisconsin play

15. Wisconsin

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 47%

Income tax rate: 19.4%

Median home value: $173,200



14. Indiana

14. Indiana play

14. Indiana

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 47.3%

Income tax rate: 19.7%

Median home value: $134,800



13. Montana

13. Montana play

13. Montana

(Jeremy Janus Photography/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.4%

Income tax rate: 19%

Median home value: $217,200



12. Kansas

12. Kansas play

12. Kansas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.3%

Income tax rate: 18%

Median home value: $144,900



10. Minnesota (TIE)

10. Minnesota (TIE) play

10. Minnesota (TIE)

(Nick Lundgren/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.8%

Income tax rate: 18.6%

Median home value: $211,800



10. Iowa (TIE)

10. Iowa (TIE) play

10. Iowa (TIE)

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 47.4%

Income tax rate: 20.2%

Median home value: $142,300



9. Nevada

9. Nevada play

9. Nevada

(shutterstock/GagliardiImages)

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.4%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $239,500



8. Nebraska

8. Nebraska play

8. Nebraska

(Esme/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.3%

Income tax rate: 18%

Median home value: $239,500



6. Tennessee (TIE)

6. Tennessee (TIE) play

6. Tennessee (TIE)

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.9%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $157,700



6. Arizona (TIE)

6. Arizona (TIE) play

6. Arizona (TIE)

(Badger13/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.5%

Income tax rate: 17.3%

Median home value: $205,900



4. North Dakota (TIE)

4. North Dakota (TIE) play

4. North Dakota (TIE)

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.7%

Income tax rate: 16%

Median home value: $184,100



4. Idaho (TIE)

4. Idaho (TIE) play

4. Idaho (TIE)

(WHITE.studio/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 48%

Income tax rate: 19%

Median home value: $189,400



3. South Dakota

3. South Dakota play

3. South Dakota

(Hank Shiffman/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 49.1%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $160,700



2. Wyoming

2. Wyoming play

2. Wyoming

(Jerry Sanchez/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.2%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $209,500



1. Utah

1. Utah play

1. Utah

(Checubus/Shutterstock)

Percentage of middle-class households: 49.1%

Income tax rate: 19.7%

Median home value: $250,300



Top Articles

1 Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance The 32 most corrupt countries in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Winning the lottery could be just as life-changing as you imagine it would be.
Finance Scientists say winning the lottery does make people feel better about life — even though decades of evidence suggests otherwise
A Tesla Model 3.
Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)
AfDB is supporting women-owned enterprises, SMEs in Nigeria with $50 million facility
Finance AfDB is supporting women-owned enterprises, SMEs in Nigeria with $50 million facility
The Mega Millions jackpot is offering its biggest prize ever: $970 million.
Finance The record-high Mega Millions jackpot is worth nearly $1 billion — here are 3 things you should do if you win
X
Advertisement