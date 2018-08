The US has more million-dollar real estate markets than ever — here are 23 cities where the typical home will be $1 million by next year

news

Home prices in the United States are still rising, pushing more and more cities into $1 million territory.

Nearly 200 cities currently have a median home value of at least $1 million, and another 23 cities are projected to join the seven-figure club by summer 2019.

California is home to the most million-dollar real estate markets; it has 111 currently, and is expected to add 14 more cities over the next year.

Nearly two dozen real estate markets are fast-approaching million-dollar territory, according to a recent report from Zillow.

Zillow's data reveals that by June 2019, 23 cities will have median home values of at least $1 million, joining the 197 US cities where the typical home is already valued at seven-figures. (In these cities, half the homes are valued below $1 million and half are valued above.)

California and New York are currently home to the most million-dollar real estate markets. The Golden State has a significant edge, with 111 cities that have a median home value of $1 million or more as of June 2018. The San Francisco metro area has 46 $1 million cities — the most of any metro in the country. New York state has 30 cities.

Of the 23 new cities to join the million-dollar club by next summer, 14 are in California — all in the San Francisco and Los Angeles metro areas — and three are in New York. And three cities that had a $1 million median home value before the housing bust in 2006 are set to regain their status by 2019.

Keep reading to find out which cities will soon cross the $1 million mark.

Biltmore Forest, North Carolina

Metro: Asheville

Median home value, June 2018: $978,900

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,005,018

Newark, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $919,200

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,005,404

Sammamish, Washington

Metro: Seattle

Median home value, June 2018: $945,000

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,006,068

Anna Maria, Florida

Metro: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

Median home value, June 2018: $964,200

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,009,404

Lexington, Massachusetts

Metro: Boston

Median home value, June 2018: $975,500

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,013,900

Brisbane, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $958,200

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,022,569

Bellevue, Washington

Metro: Seattle

Median home value, June 2018: $948,100

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,022,917

Roslyn, New York

Metro: New York

Median home value, June 2018: $964,500

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,026,293

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Metro: New York

Median home value, June 2018: $993,400

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,027,625

Woodbury, New York

Metro: New York

Median home value, June 2018: $965,800

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,029,055

Dana Point, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Median home value, June 2018: $936,700

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,030,556

Belmont, Massachusetts

Metro: Boston

Median home value, June 2018: $984,900

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,035,244

Fairfax, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $893,700

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,043,621

Seal Beach, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Median home value, June 2018: $964,900

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,044,530

San Clemente, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Median home value, June 2018: $953,400

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,052,136

La Habra Heights, California

Metro: Los Angeles

Median home value, June 2018: $982,300

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,059,783

Alameda, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $996,000

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,069,036

Daly City, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $986,200

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,081,408

Broadmoor Village, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $984,300

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,083,404

Los Alamitos, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Median home value, June 2018: $988,300

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,086,400

East Palo Alto, California

Metro: San Francisco

Median home value, June 2018: $963,900

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,090,864

Morgan Hill, California

Metro: San Jose

Median home value, June 2018: $984,800

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,107,926

Burbank, California

Metro: San Jose

Median home value, June 2018: $999,500

Projected median home value, June 2019: $1,182,061