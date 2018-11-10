news

Victoria's Secret's annual fashion show is scheduled for Thursday in New York and will be on TV in December.

But Jefferies analysts said the show won't have much of an audience.

"VS pricing power has been permanently impaired," said Jefferies analyst Randal Konik, a long-time bear on Victoria's Secret and its owner L Brands.

"VS' fashion show illustrates how out of touch the brand still is," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik, a long-time bear on Victoria's Secret and its parent company L Brands, said in a note sent out to clients on Tuesday.