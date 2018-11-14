news

Healthcare is now fund managers' most overweight sector, according to Bank of America.

Fund allocation into tech is at its lowest levels since February 2009.

Investors are the least optimistic on tech stocks since the depths of the financial crisis, and are instead piling into another, safer, corner of the market — healthcare.

This month Bank of America surveyed 225 fund managers with $641 billion in assets under management, who said the most "crowded trade" is in tech stocks — particularly the mega-cap consortium known as FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) and BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent).

The number of investors who said they're allocating funds to the sector lurched down 7 percentage points, with just 18% say they are overweight. That's the lowest level since February 2009.