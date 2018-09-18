Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
These 14 states could see 'extremely significant damage' from Trump's trade wars


  Published:

The US Chamber of Commerce, a private lobbying group, said in a report that 14 states could suffer "extremely significant damage" after the latest round of tariffs.

(Getty Images/Pool)

President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports Monday, prompting Beijing to impose retaliatory taxes on $60 billion worth of American imports. The two countries had already placed tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's products.

The move was part of a broader effort by the Trump administration, which has also imposed duties on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, to reform trade practices perceived as unfair. In a statement, Trump asserted tariffs will ultimately help protect Americans from Chinese actions that "plainly constitute a grave threat to the long-term health and prosperity of the United States economy."

But many economists and public officials warn import taxes will cause financial strain for American companies and consumers, pushing up costs and reducing access to foreign markets. The US Chamber of Commerce, a private lobbying group, said in a report that 14 states could suffer "extremely significant damage" after the latest round of tariffs. Here are their results, drawn from US Department of Commerce data.

Hawaii

High angle view of storage tanks at an oil refinery, Nawiliwili Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii Islands, USA play

High angle view of storage tanks at an oil refinery, Nawiliwili Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii Islands, USA

(Getty Images)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $94 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $93 million (98.9%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 205,800

3 hardest hit exports to China: Petroleum oil, hydrocarbon mixtures, light oils



South Dakota

In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo, an employee of the Turner County Dairy in Parker, S.D., works with a cow during the milking process. play

In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo, an employee of the Turner County Dairy in Parker, S.D., works with a cow during the milking process.

(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $129 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $14 million (10.9%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 130,000

3 hardest hit exports to China: Whey, offal, milk and cream



Idaho

FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. play

FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho.

(AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $192 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $43 million (22.4%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 202,200

3 hardest hit exports to China: Whey, peas, products of natural milk constituents



Mississippi

This is a July 13, 2018 photograph of several acres of young cotton plants, one of the crops on The Gaddis Farms in Bolton, Miss. play

This is a July 13, 2018 photograph of several acres of young cotton plants, one of the crops on The Gaddis Farms in Bolton, Miss.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $591 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $302 million (51.1%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 339,500

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, cotton, medical and surgical instruments



Alaska

Alaska play

Alaska

(AP)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $911 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $909 million (99.8%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 90,900

3 hardest hit exports to China: Pacific salmon, cod, flat fish



Oregon

In this July 21, 2009 photo, power-generating wind turbines cover the hill above Arlington, Ore. play

In this July 21, 2009 photo, power-generating wind turbines cover the hill above Arlington, Ore.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $949 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $584 million (61.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 498,400

3 hardest hit exports to China: Passenger vehicles, wheat and meslin, wood



Virginia

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a coal mining roundtable at Fitzgerald Peterbilt, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Glade Spring, Va. play

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a coal mining roundtable at Fitzgerald Peterbilt, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Glade Spring, Va.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $993 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $670 million (67.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 1,135,500

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, coal, paper waste and scrap



Iowa

Grant Kimberley checks soybean plants on his farm, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, near Maxwell, Iowa. play

Grant Kimberley checks soybean plants on his farm, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, near Maxwell, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $1 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $140 million (14%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 456,300

3 hardest hit exports to China: Offal of swine, soybeans, copper waste and scrap



South Carolina

South Carolina play

South Carolina

(REUTERS/Chris Keane)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $3.2 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $2.8 billion (87.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 579,300

3 hardest hit exports to China: Large and medium vehicles, small vehicles, gear boxes



Alabama

James Wiser installs a rear air conditioner in a van at Southern Comfort Van Conversions in Oneonta, Ala., facility Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2004. play

James Wiser installs a rear air conditioner in a van at Southern Comfort Van Conversions in Oneonta, Ala., facility Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2004.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $3.6 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $2.5 billion (69.4%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 567,500

3 hardest hit exports to China: Large and medium passenger vehicles, small passenger vehicles, soybeans



Ohio

In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, Doug Phenicie, who farms about 1,800 acres in northern Ohio, walks across a flooded soybean field in New Washington, Ohio. play

In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, Doug Phenicie, who farms about 1,800 acres in northern Ohio, walks across a flooded soybean field in New Washington, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $3.6 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $1 billion (27.8%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 1,502,600

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, gear boxes, copper waste and scrap



Illinois

Farmer Jim Schielein inspects a field of soybeans on his farm in Dixon, Illinois play

Farmer Jim Schielein inspects a field of soybeans on his farm in Dixon, Illinois

(Jim Young/Reuters)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $4.3 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $2.6 billion (60.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 1,711,100

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, passenger vehicles, grain sorghum



Louisiana

This March 8, 2018, photo, shows the Shell Norco oil refinery along the Mississippi River in Norco, La. play

This March 8, 2018, photo, shows the Shell Norco oil refinery along the Mississippi River in Norco, La.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $6.4 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $6.2 billion (96.9%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 553,200

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, styrean, petroleum oils



Washington

In this Friday, Dec. 21, 2012 photo, workers, from left, Aaron Roaf, Levi Wilson, and Jason Ray stack pieces of milled wood trim at Belco Forest Products in Shelton, Wash. play

In this Friday, Dec. 21, 2012 photo, workers, from left, Aaron Roaf, Levi Wilson, and Jason Ray stack pieces of milled wood trim at Belco Forest Products in Shelton, Wash.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Total exports threatened by trade war: $6.7 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $5.8 billion (86.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 945,700

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, passenger vehicles, wood



