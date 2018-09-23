These 14 states could see 'extremely significant damage' from Trump's trade wars

news

President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports Monday, prompting Beijing to impose retaliatory taxes on $60 billion worth of American imports. The two countries had already placed tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's products.

The move was part of a broader effort by the Trump administration, which has also imposed duties on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, to reform trade practices perceived as unfair. In a statement, Trump asserted tariffs will ultimately help protect Americans from Chinese actions that "plainly constitute a grave threat to the long-term health and prosperity of the United States economy."

But many economists and public officials warn import taxes will cause financial strain for American companies and consumers, pushing up costs and reducing access to foreign markets. The US Chamber of Commerce, a private lobbying group, said in a report that 14 states could suffer "extremely significant damage" after the latest round of tariffs. Here are their results, drawn from US Department of Commerce data.

Hawaii

Total exports threatened by trade war: $94 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $93 million (98.9%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 205,800

3 hardest hit exports to China: Petroleum oil, hydrocarbon mixtures, light oils

South Dakota

Total exports threatened by trade war: $129 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $14 million (10.9%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 130,000

3 hardest hit exports to China: Whey, offal, milk and cream

Idaho

Total exports threatened by trade war: $192 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $43 million (22.4%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 202,200

3 hardest hit exports to China: Whey, peas, products of natural milk constituents

Mississippi

Total exports threatened by trade war: $591 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $302 million (51.1%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 339,500

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, cotton, medical and surgical instruments

Alaska

Total exports threatened by trade war: $911 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $909 million (99.8%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 90,900

3 hardest hit exports to China: Pacific salmon, cod, flat fish

Oregon

Total exports threatened by trade war: $949 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $584 million (61.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 498,400

3 hardest hit exports to China: Passenger vehicles, wheat and meslin, wood

Virginia

Total exports threatened by trade war: $993 million

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $670 million (67.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 1,135,500

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, coal, paper waste and scrap

Iowa

Total exports threatened by trade war: $1 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $140 million (14%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 456,300

3 hardest hit exports to China: Offal of swine, soybeans, copper waste and scrap

South Carolina

Total exports threatened by trade war: $3.2 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $2.8 billion (87.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 579,300

3 hardest hit exports to China: Large and medium vehicles, small vehicles, gear boxes

Alabama

Total exports threatened by trade war: $3.6 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $2.5 billion (69.4%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 567,500

3 hardest hit exports to China: Large and medium passenger vehicles, small passenger vehicles, soybeans

Ohio

Total exports threatened by trade war: $3.6 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $1 billion (27.8%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 1,502,600

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, gear boxes, copper waste and scrap

Illinois

Total exports threatened by trade war: $4.3 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $2.6 billion (60.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 1,711,100

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, passenger vehicles, grain sorghum

Louisiana

Total exports threatened by trade war: $6.4 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $6.2 billion (96.9%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 553,200

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, styrean, petroleum oils

Washington

Total exports threatened by trade war: $6.7 billion

Total exports to China targeted by retaliatory tariffs: $5.8 billion (86.5%)

Total jobs supported by global trade: 945,700

3 hardest hit exports to China: Soybeans, passenger vehicles, wood