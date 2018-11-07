Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance These 29 countries have the safest banks in the world

Business Insider takes a look into the countries around the world with the safest banks.

(Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

Most of us in developed countries take for granted that our money is safe. Put it in a bank, and in theory at least, it doesn't going anywhere. But that's not necessarily true everywhere.

So Business Insider took a look into the countries with the safest banks, using the World Economic Forum's recently-released Global Competitiveness Survey, which offers a bundle of indicators to show the health of a country's institutions.

One of those is the perceived safeness of banks.

WEF used its executive opinion survey to ask: "In general, how do you perceive the soundness of banks?"

So the measure isn't based on any objective economic or accounting measure, but rather by the perceptions of the population. The countries are ranked from 1 (banks need more money) to 7 (banks are generally sound).

Check out the countries with the safest banks below.

T22. Jamaica — 5.7

T22. Jamaica — 5.7

(Shutterstock)


T22. Saudi Arabia — 5.7

T22. Saudi Arabia — 5.7

(Jamal Saidi/Reuters)


T22. France —5.7

T22. France —5.7

(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)


T22. Sweden — 5.7

T22. Sweden — 5.7

(Michael Campanella/Getty Images)


T22. Thailand — 5.7

T22. Thailand — 5.7

(Flickr Creative Commons/Marco Verch)


T22. Trinidad and Tobago — 5.7

T22. Trinidad and Tobago — 5.7

(Shutterstock/Claudio306)


T22. Morocco — 5.7

T22. Morocco — 5.7

(Shutterstock)


T22. Brazil — 5.7

T22. Brazil — 5.7

(REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)


T15. Panama — 5.8

T15. Panama — 5.8

(Reuters)


T15. Japan — 5.8

T15. Japan — 5.8

(Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images)


T15. Taiwan — 5.8

T15. Taiwan — 5.8

(Flickr Creative Commons/LBY)


T15. United States — 5.8

T15. United States — 5.8

(Phil Cole/Getty Images)


T15. Honduras — 5.8

T15. Honduras — 5.8

(Flickr/Nan Palmero)


T15. Philippines — 5.8

T15. Philippines — 5.8

(Mike Gonzales/Wikimedia Commons (CC))


T15. Denmark — 5.8

T15. Denmark — 5.8

(Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)


T13. Czech Republic — 6.0

T13. Czech Republic — 6.0

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)


T13. Guatemala — 6.0

T13. Guatemala — 6.0

(Reuters/Stringer)


T9. Israel — 6.1

T9. Israel — 6.1

(Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)


T9. Norway — 6.1

T9. Norway — 6.1

(Reuters/Kacper Pempel)


T9. Slovakia — 6.1

T9. Slovakia — 6.1

(REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa)


T9. New Zealand — 6.1

T9. New Zealand — 6.1

(Reuters)


8. Switzerland — 6.2

8. Switzerland — 6.2

(Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)


T5. Luxembourg — 6.3

T5. Luxembourg — 6.3

(Will Martin/Business Insider)


T5. Hong Kong — 6.3

T5. Hong Kong — 6.3

(Bobby Yip/Reuters)


T5. Chile — 6.3

T5. Chile — 6.3

(Jim Rogas/Getty Images)


T3. Australia — 6.4

T3. Australia — 6.4

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)


T3. Singapore —6.4

T3. Singapore —6.4

(Shutterstock/joyfull)


2. Canada — 6.5

2. Canada — 6.5

(Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)


1. Finland — 6.7

1. Finland — 6.7

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)


