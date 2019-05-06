In its fourth-quarter report 2018 States and FCT IGR released last week, 32 Nigerian States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total of N1.1 trillion in the year.

Within the period, Lagos, Rivers and Sokoto made the highest returns in IGR.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse's analysis of the report shows that if Nigerian states were business ventures, four states made a loss during the trading year of 2018 in IGR collection.

The states are:

1. Abia state

2017: N14.9 billion

2018: N14.8 billion

2. Benue state

2017: N12.3 billion

2018: N11.2 billion

3. Cross River state

2017: N18.1 billion

2018: N17.5 billion

4. Osun state