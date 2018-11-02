news

Business Insider recently ranked the economies of all 50 states and DC, based on six economic measures.

Those measures are unemployment rate, job growth, GDP per capita, GDP growth, average wages, and wage growth.

Below, get a picture of the American economy in maps.

The US economy is a composite of the economies of the 50 states and DC that make up that economy.

We recently ranked the economies of all 50 states and DC based on six economic measures: unemployment rate, job growth, GDP per capita, GDP growth, average wages, and wage growth. The full method and sources for our ranking can be found here.

Some places, like Washington state, Colorado, and the District of Columbia, performed very well across several of those measures, and their overall economic situation is strong. Other states, like Mississippi, Alaska, and Arkansas struggled across the board.

Looking at all of these measures together, as we did in our ranking, gives a clearer picture of economic conditions across America.

Here are maps showing how each state and DC fared on each of those measures.

Hawaii had the lowest August 2018 unemployment rate of 2.1%, while Alaska's 6.7% rate was the highest.

Non-farm payroll job growth between August 2017 and August 2018 ranged between -0.9% in Alaska to 3.5% in Utah.

Washington, DC's Q1 2018 GDP per capita of about $195,000 was the highest in the country, while Mississippi's $38,000 was the lowest.

GDP growth rates in the first quarter of this year ranged from North Dakota's -0.6% to Washington's 3.6%.

Washington, DC had the highest average weekly wage in August 2018 of $1,485, while Mississippi's $697 was the lowest.

Wage growth between August 2017 and August 2018 ranged from a low of -2.2% in Mississippi to a high of 9.2% in Wyoming.