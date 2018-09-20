These are the 5 most indebted states in Nigeria right now

Nigeria’s total domestic and foreign debt stock stood at N15.63 trillion and $22.08 billion respectively as at June 2018.
The states' foreign debt stock accounts for $2.3 billion, according to the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The total foreign debt for the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at $4.2 billion.
In the Q2 figures posted on its website on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Lagos had the highest domestic and external debt profile.
Nigeria's commercial nerve centre accounted for 14.88% of the total domestic debt and 34.17% of the foreign borrowings.
The foreign borrowings are from multilateral agencies and bilateral agreements (AFD).
1. Lagos - $1.4 billion
2. Edo - $279 million
3. Kaduna - $232 million
4. Cross River - $193 million
5. Bauchi - $134 million
1. Lagos - N517 billion
2. Delta - N222 billion
3. Rivers - N191 billion
4. Akwa Ibom - N179 billion
5. Osun state - N135 billion
