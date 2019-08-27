According to World Trade Organisation, South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola are the largest exporter (physical goods) on the continent.

South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola are the largest exporter (physical goods) on the continent, according to data compiled by the World Trade Organisation.

According to the data, no East African nation on the list of top 10 largest exporting countries in Africa for 2018. The Africa export industry is dominated by West, North and South Africa.

Globally, China is the largest exporter in the world, accounting for a total of $2.5 trillion worth of goods in 2018 while EU accounts for $6.5 trillion worth of goods.

For African nations, these figures show the strength of each export market as regards the African Continental Free Trade Area which enters into an operational phase.

Business Insider SSA looks at the seven top exporting countries in Africa:

South Africa $94.0 billion

Nigeria $60.7 billion

Angola $42.1 billion

Algeria $40.9 billion

Bulgaria $33.2 billion

Morocco $29.1 billion

Egypt $27.62 billion