These are the world's most valuable passports

- Arton Capital ranked world passports by the number of countries one can visit without obtaining a visa.
- The United States is tied for second this year after being tied for sixth in 2017.
- Singapore finished first in the rankings.
The United States has jumped four spots in the finance firm Arton Capital's most recent rankings of passport mobility, which measures the number of countries one can visit with a given nation's passport without obtaining a visa. The US is tied for second in the 2018 rankings, up from sixth in 2017. Singapore takes the top spot with a passport that provides access to 166 countries without a visa.
You can see all of the countries ranked in the top 10 below.
Countries are ranked according to Arton's "Visa-Free Score," with a higher score resulting in a higher ranking.
T10. United Arab Emirates — 156 countries
Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
T10. Croatia — 156 countries
Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Dreamer4787 / Shutterstock)
T10. Cyprus — 156 countries
Cyprus. (Karol Koszowski/Shutterstock)
9. Liechtenstein — 157 countries
Vaduz, Liechtenstein. (Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters)
T8. Bulgaria — 158 countries
Sofia, Bulgaria. (Boryana Manzurova/Shutterstock)
T8. Romania — 158 countries
Timisoara, Romania. (Flickr/Dorin Paslaru)
T7. Estonia — 160 countries
Tallinn, Estonia. (Flickr/Alexander Annenkov)
T7. Latvia — 160 countries
Latvia. (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
T7. Poland — 160 countries
Warsaw, Poland. (Shutterstock)
T6. Lithuania — 161 countries
Lithuania. (Shutterstock)
T6. Slovakia — 161 countries
Slovakia. (REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa)
T6. Iceland — 161 countries
Iceland. (Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock.com)
T6. Slovenia — 161 countries
Planica, Slovenia (Srdjan Zivulovic SZ/acm/ Reuters)
T5. Czechia — 162 countries
Czechia. (Shutterstock/Boris Stroujko)
T5. Malta — 162 countries
Valletta, Malta. (REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi)
T5. Australia — 162 countries
Sydney, Australia (Shutterstock)
T5. New Zealand — 162 countries
Auckland, New Zealand. (Shutterstock)
T5. Malaysia — 162 countries
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP/Joshua Paul)
T4. Switzerland — 163 countries
Switzerland. (Bumble Dee/Shutterstock)
T4. United Kingdom — 163 countries
A United Kingdom flag. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
T4. Austria — 163 countries
Vienna, Austria (Brian Kinney/Shutterstock)
T4. Belgium — 163 countries
Brussels, Belgium (Koverninska Olga/Shutterstock)
T4. Hungary — 163 countries
Budapest, Hungary (TTstudio/Shutterstock)
T3. France — 164 countries
Paris, France. (Flickr/frojasg)
T3. Italy — 164 countries
Rome, Italy. (Luciano Mortula/Shutterstock)
T3. Canada — 164 countries
Canadian flags. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
T3. Greece — 164 countries
Greece. (Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock)
T3. Spain — 164 countries
Spain. (Shutterstock)
T3. Ireland — 164 countries
Ireland. (Stefano_Valeri/Shutterstock)
T3. Japan — 164 countries
A Japanese flag. (Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images)
T3. Portugal — 164 countries
Portugal. (artem evdokimov/Shutterstock)
T2. South Korea — 165 countries
South Korea. (Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)
T2. Sweden — 165 countries
Sweden. (halitomer / Shutterstock)
T2. Norway — 165 countries
Norway. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)
T2. Germany — 165 countries
Berlin, Germany (Adam Berry / Stringer / Getty Images)
T2. Netherlands — 165 countries
Delft, Netherlands (Yves Herman/Reuters)
T2. Luxembourg — 165 countries
Luxembourg. (Soren Andersson/TT News Agency/via Reuters)
T2. Denmark — 165 countries
Denmark. (Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)
T2. Finland — 165 countries
Helsinki, Finland. (Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock)
T2. United States — 165 countries
United States flag face paint. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
1. Singapore — 166 countries
(Wong Maye-E / Associated Press)