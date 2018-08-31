Pulse.com.gh logo
This map shows the huge international reach of Costa Coffee, the mega-chain which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion


Coca-Cola has bought Costa coffee for $5.1 billion. Here's a map showing just how far spread the chain is worldwide. From Morocco to Poland, and one with views of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, check out what Coke's chance to challenge Starbucks may look like.

A Costa coffee in China's capital Beijing, 2013.

A Costa coffee in China's capital Beijing, 2013.

(Martin Rosenbaum/Flickr)

  • Coca-Cola is buying Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion, a huge move into the coffee market.
  • Costa is based in the UK, but has stores worldwide — here's where they all are.

Coca-Cola is buying the biggest coffee company in Europe, Costa Coffee, for $5.1 billion, it announced on Friday, making its first move into the coffee market.

Though most Costas are in Britain, part of the attraction will inevitably have been the chain's global reach, including 459 stores in China, almost 60 in India, and a solitary outlet in Vietnam.

This map shows you the breadth of Costa's reach, labelling each country with how many stores are there.



null

(Google Maps)

Here's the data in full:

Here's the full list as of May 2018.

UK 2,467

China 459

UAE 150

Poland 147

Ireland 114

India 57

Saudi Arabia 56

Kuwait 51

Czech Republic 45

Egypt 44

Russia 35

Qatar 30

Hungary 28

Spain 25

Cyprus 24

Bahrain 23

Oman 22

Bulgaria 21

Philippines 16

Kazakhstan 12

Latvia 11

Malta 11

France 8

Singapore 6

Portugal 5

Jordan 4

Cambodia 4

Morocco 3

Vietnam 1

Lebanon 1

Germany 1

Indonesia 1

Despite its global reach, Costa has a distinctive style that repeats itself all over the world. Business Insider published an in-depth store review based on a visit in London earlier today.

But there are, inevitably, some differences, and Costas can be seen next to some major landmarks.

There's a Costa right opposite the famous Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

The Costa (L) facing the famous Sagrada familia church.

The Costa (L) facing the famous Sagrada familia church.

(Google Maps)

Here's what a store looks like in Jordan.

A Costa Coffee sign in Arabic in Jordan.

A Costa Coffee sign in Arabic in Jordan.

(Google Maps)

In Beijing, the capital of China...

...in Poznan, Poland...

A Costa branch in the Polish town of Poznan.

A Costa branch in the Polish town of Poznan.

(Google Maps)

And one by the coast in Qatar too...

Here's a Costa branch lit-up in Qatar

Here's a Costa branch lit-up in Qatar

(Google Maps)

The news broke on Friday that one of Europe's largest coffee chains was selling for $5.1 billion – more than 16 times Costa's expected full-year earnings in 2018, Business Insider reported.

"Hot beverages is one of the few remaining segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said in a statement, Business Insider reported. "Costa gives us access to this market through a strong coffee platform."

The deal comes with the 3,912 worldwide stores.

Read the full details of the acquisition here.

Apart from in the United Kingdom, China has the most stores with nearly 460.

