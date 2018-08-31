This map shows the huge international reach of Costa Coffee, the mega-chain which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion

Coca-Cola has bought Costa coffee for $5.1 billion. Here's a map showing just how far spread the chain is worldwide. From Morocco to Poland, and one with views of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, check out what Coke's chance to challenge Starbucks may look like.
Coca-Cola is buying the biggest coffee company in Europe, Costa Coffee, for $5.1 billion, it announced on Friday, making its first move into the coffee market.
Though most Costas are in Britain, part of the attraction will inevitably have been the chain's global reach, including 459 stores in China, almost 60 in India, and a solitary outlet in Vietnam.
This map shows you the breadth of Costa's reach, labelling each country with how many stores are there.
Here's the data in full:
Here's the full list as of May 2018.
UK 2,467
China 459
UAE 150
Poland 147
Ireland 114
India 57
Saudi Arabia 56
Kuwait 51
Czech Republic 45
Egypt 44
Russia 35
Qatar 30
Hungary 28
Spain 25
Cyprus 24
Bahrain 23
Oman 22
Bulgaria 21
Philippines 16
Kazakhstan 12
Latvia 11
Malta 11
France 8
Singapore 6
Portugal 5
Jordan 4
Cambodia 4
Morocco 3
Vietnam 1
Lebanon 1
Germany 1
Indonesia 1
Despite its global reach, Costa has a distinctive style that repeats itself all over the world. Business Insider published an in-depth store review based on a visit in London earlier today.
But there are, inevitably, some differences, and Costas can be seen next to some major landmarks.
The news broke on Friday that one of Europe's largest coffee chains was selling for $5.1 billion – more than 16 times Costa's expected full-year earnings in 2018, Business Insider reported.
"Hot beverages is one of the few remaining segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said in a statement, Business Insider reported. "Costa gives us access to this market through a strong coffee platform."
The deal comes with the 3,912 worldwide stores.
Apart from in the United Kingdom, China has the most stores with nearly 460.