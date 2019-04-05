On Monday, Wesley Omusula, Sales Consultant for Timam Cars presented 2 vans, Toyota HiAce’s model to the Child Welfare Society of Kenya.

The Cars are specially modified to assist people with disabilities move with ease and be transported more comfortably and conveniently.

The Vans can accommodate wheelchairs comfortably and have an automated switch that can carry the wheelchair from the ground.

Timam Cars, a new entrant into the car importation industry in Kenya has come to the rescue of children living with disabilities.

Speaking during the presentation of the Vans, Wesley, sales consultant for Timam Cars said,

“Timam Cars takes away the importation hustle and basically steps in to do the entire process for Kenyans. We are happy to make a difference in the lives of the disabled by making it more convenient for the organization to bring in special vans that are comfortable, convenient which in turn eases transportation for them”

“We have so far imported four cars through Timam Cars and we are happy. What we liked most about Timam Cars is that it is a locally based company and goes as far as fueling the car and carrying out a free first service before delivering it to the customer” said Child Welfare Society of Kenya’s finance officer Mr Maina.

Meanwhile, Timam cars hopes to change the game in Kenya by providing Kenyans with quality imported cars at unbeatable prices.