Finance Time is a CEO's most valuable resource — here are all the people the .01% hire to keep their households running smoothly

Wealthy families in New York City and around the world will shell out loads of money for the right household help.

  • Time is money when you're worth millions or billions.
  • For those who can afford to, hiring help — from assistants to nannies to chauffeurs — can make life a lot easier.
  • David Youdovin, the founder and CEO of Hire Society, provided Business Insider with a list of the most common household staff jobs and their annual base salaries.
  • A butler can make up to $125,000 a year, while a domestic couple can earn up to $300,000.

Whether you run a company or a household, time is often your most valuable resource.

For those who can afford to, hiring help — from assistants to nannies to chauffeurs — can make life a lot easier.

Business Insider spoke with David Youdovin, the founder and CEO of Hire Society, a recruitment firm that helps high-net-worth individuals and families in New York City, the Hamptons, and Palm Beach, staff their homes and businesses.

"The vast majority of our clients are the .01% — they have multiple homes, private aircraft, and several members of domestic staff," said Youdovin, who worked as a butler and estate manager for a billionaire family before founding Hire Society in 2012.

"There's major altruism in putting good people to work with these families," Youdovin said. "These salaries can be life-changing, especially for people not originally from the United States."

Below, Youdovin provided us with a list of the most common positions wealthy families are looking to hire for, and how much they pay annually. Youdovin says the base salaries range based on previous experience and references and often come with health benefits and bonuses.

Chief of staff

Salary range: $200,000 - $500,000



Management team

Estate manager

• Salary range: $150,000 - $300,000

Executive house manager

• Salary range: $100,000 - $150,000

Assistant house manager

• Salary range: $90,000 - $120,000

Office manager

• Salary range: $100,000 - $175,000



Butler

Salary range: $85,000 - $125,000



Assistants

Executive assistant

• Salary range: $90,000 - $200,000

Junior executive assistant

• Salary range: $65,000 - $90,000

Personal assistant

• Salary range: $85,000 - $150,000

Junior personal assistant

• Salary range: $65,000 - $90,000



Chefs

Head chef

• Salary range: $110,000 - $225,000

Sous chef

• Salary range: $80,000 - $100,000

Cook

• Salary range: $75,000 - $90,000



Housekeeping

Executive housekeeper

• Salary range: $75,000 - $100,000

Housekeeper

• Salary range: $65,000 - $80,000

Ladies maid

• Salary range: $75,000 - $85,000

Laundress

• Salary range: $75,000 - $95,000



Family help

Baby nurse

• Salary range: $300 - $1,000 per day

Nanny

• Salary range: $65,000 - $185,000

Family assistant

• Salary range: $65,000 - $90,000

Governess

• Salary range: $100,000 - $250,000



Chauffeur

Driver

• Salary range: $80,000 - $100,000

Executive protection

• Salary range: $90,000 - $125,000



Domestic couple

Salary range: $130,000 - $300,000



Tutor

Salary range: $100,000 - $150,000



Houseman

Salary range: $75,000 - $125,000



