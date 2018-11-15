news

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out a plan to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores.

Regulators are also looking into restrictions on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Tobacco stocks have been getting slammed since last Friday amid speculation that the FDA was considering these measures.

British American Tobacco has been hit the hardest due to its high exposure to menthol cigarettes.

Tobacco stocks have had a tough time over the past week.

The latest issue revolves around the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) new restrictions on flavored cigarettes, which are intended to prevent a new generation of nicotine addicts.

After a week of speculation, the FDA on Thursday laid out its plan: It will ban the sales of flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores, but will not include vape shops or other specialty retail stores. Meanwhile, regulators will temporarily exempt tobacco, mint, and menthol flavors from the restrictions, but said they are looking into restrictions on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Last Friday, the Washington Post reported that FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb will announce the ban on the sales of most flavored e-cigarette as early as this week. And the Wall Street Journal reported that Gottlieb plans to pursue another ban on menthol cigarettes, which Morgan Stanley says represents 35% of the total US cigarette market.

As a result, tobacco stocks have been under pressure this week. Here's the scoreboard of stock price change from Monday through Thursday:

While a menthol ban hasn't yet been implemented, traders are selling tobacco stocks amid concerns of a wider industry crackdown. British American Tobacco got hit the hardest, as it's the most exposed to menthol cigarettes, which account for around 40% of its US volumes, according to Cowen Equity Research. Further, menthol tobacco accounts for roughly 20% of volume for Altria and Imperial Brands.

But Wall Street analysts are saying the potential menthol ban won't have a near-term impact.

"Menthol regulation would have to go through the FDA's rulemaking process, which could take at least two years to finalize, and the industry would likely have one to two years to implement the change," said Pamela Kaufman, an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Kaufman added: "The FDA has been evaluating the role of menthol in cigarettes since the passage of the Tobacco Control Act in 2009, and more recently increased its focus on flavors in e-cigs/menthol cigarettes as part of its Comprehensive Tobacco & Nicotine Regulatory plan announced last year. Despite these efforts, we do not believe that the market has been anticipating a near-term focus on menthol."