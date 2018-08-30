Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tony Elumelu's UBA, recorded N43.8 billion profit in 6 months


Finance Tony Elumelu's pan-African bank, UBA, recorded N43.8 billion profit in 6 months

  • Published: , Refreshed:

UBA also reported growth in operating income at N168.5 billion, compared to N161.8 billion in the first half of 2017, an increase of 4.1%.

Tony Elumelu's pan-African bank, UBA, recorded N43.8 billion profit in 6 months play L-R: Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka; Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu; and Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Victor Osadolor, at the 55th Annual General Meeting of UBA Plc, held in Lagos (investadvocate)

United Bank for Africa Plc has posted a profit of N43.8 billion, representing a 3.4% growth compared to N42.3 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2017.

According to the report filed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, UBA reported growth in operating income at N168.5 billion, compared to N161.8 billion in the first half of 2017, an increase of 4.1%.

Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), while commenting on the results, said, “Our performance in the first half the year reflects the resilience of our business model and strategies. Despite declining yields in two core markets, Nigeria and Ghana, we delivered double-digit growth in gross earnings. Our performance demonstrates the success of our digital banking initiatives and broader Customer-First strategies.”

“We are integrating banking to our customers’ lifestyle, simplifying processes for routine transactions and driving financial inclusion by making banking services accessible and affordable. We are creating opportunities for wealth creation and economic progress, as we empower our customers through innovative platforms and solutions that support their personal and business growth.”

Here are other highlights from the financial report:

- Profit before tax stood at N58.1 billion

- Net interest income and operating income grew by 9.6% and 4.1% respectively.

- E-banking income grew by 24%

- Foreign operations contributed 40% of the Group’s profit

- Loan book declined by 6.5% (due to prepayments from some customers in Nigeria and Ghana)

- Balance sheet grew by 5% in the first half of the year.

The bank in a statement said the second quarter performance showed strong growth across key performance metrics as well as a significant contribution from its African subsidiaries.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Nigeria’s central bank has ordered MTN and 4 other banks to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

There's a $31 million difference for the highest-paid man and highest-paid woman.
Sports The 30 highest-paid tennis players of all time, ranked
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the 'Section 232 Proclamations' on steel and aluminum imports in Roosevelt Room the the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump signed proclamations that will impose a 25-percent tarriff on imported steel and a 10-percent tarriff on imported alumninum. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Finance Steel stocks are getting whacked after Trump expands tariff exemptions for 3 countries
null
Finance Tesla falls below $300 as attention centers on its cash crunch and quest for profitability (TSLA)
null
Finance Tesla falls below $300 as attention centers on its cash crunch and quest for profitability (TSLA)