Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Trump fired a new warning shot at the Fed over rising interest rates

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of taking pleasure in raising interest rates. Trump, who wants the Fed to keep interest rates low, has repeatedly broken with longstanding traditions in presidential politics by openly criticizing the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell play

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of getting joy out of raising interest rates in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday.
  • Trump has made clear he sees rising interest rates as a threat to the broader US economy.
  • When asked whether he regrets nominating Powell to chair the Federal Reserve, Trump said it's "too early to say, but maybe."
  • Historically, presidents are expected to avoid publicly criticizing the Fed to avoid the appearance of inappropriately influencing monetary policy.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of getting joy out of raising interest rates in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday.

“Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates," Trump said, adding that Powell, "almost looks like he’s happy raising interest rates."

Historically, presidents are expected to avoid publicly criticizing the Fed to avoid the appearance of inappropriately influencing montary policy.

Trump has made clear he sees rising interest rates as a threat to the broader US economy. He has broken with longstanding traditions in presidential politics by openly criticizing the Fed.

When asked whether he regrets nominating Powell to chair the Federal Reserve, Trump said it's "too early to say, but maybe."

Trump's comments on Tuesday come a week after he described the Fed as his "biggest threat," the Associated Press reported. The president also had words for Powell in the AP report, and grumbled at the Fed's plan to keep raising interest rates into 2019.

"I’m not happy with what he's doing because it’s going too fast,” Trump said.

Top Articles

1 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet
2 Finance The Dow dropped more than 500 points before erasing most of...bullet
3 Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jes Staley
Finance Barclays profits pop 32% as its investment bank continues to gain momentum
lottery mega millions
Finance The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just drawn — here are the winning numbers
The current Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in history.
Finance The Mega Millions jackpot is $1.6 billion. We did the math to see if you should buy a ticket.
Nvidia CEO and president Jen-Hsun Huang plays with a game using Nvidia's Physx technology for gaming, at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2009.
Finance Wall Street is ignoring a risk related to a key part of Nvidia's business, UBS says (NVDA)
X
Advertisement