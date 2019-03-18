According to the financial statements, the bank's gross earnings grew by 7% to N494 billion compared to N461.6 billion recorded in 2017, while its total assets also grew 19.7 % to an unprecedented N4.9 trillion.

Commenting on the result, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, noted that "the year 2018 was important for the group, as it gained further market share in many countries of operation. More so, the CEO was excited at strategic achievements made in the year, including the start of wholesale banking operations in London, as it seeks to leverage the group’s unique network across Africa. UBA also opened its 20th African operation.

ALSO READ: The 10 coolest bank CEOs in Nigeria

“Defying the relatively weak economic growth in Africa, earnings were positive and we grew our balance sheet by 20%, driven by the 23% growth in our deposit funding. In a period of economic uncertainty, we have focused on retail deposit mobilisation, with exciting results. We recorded a 48% year-on-year growth in retail deposits and improved our CASA ratio to 77%, optimising our funding mix, which will enhance our net interest margin (NIM), over the medium term,” Uzoka said.

Here are a few things we observed from the financial statement: