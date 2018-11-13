Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian former convicted UBS trader Kweku Adoboli arrested again

  • Published:

Kweku Adoboli was arrested on Monday, November 12 on a routine visit to the local police.

Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

 Ex convicted UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has been detained again in police custody.

He was arrested on Monday, November 12, 2018 after attending a routine reporting session at his local police station in Livngstone.

Reports indicate that Adoboliis in a holding centre in Glasgow and he is to be taken to Harmondsworth immigration removal centre near Heathrow.

 Adoboli is likely to be deported soon and this has inquired fears in him as he thinks the Home Office wants to put him on a private charter flight to Ghana.s

Adoboli has recently spent some months in Harmondsworth then later granted bail by an immigration judge and released to return to his friends in Scotland.

Adoboli was instructed to consistent report to his local police station as part of his bail conditions, and was arrested on Monday.

Background

Adoboli was jailed for seven years in 2012 after being found guilty of fraud that cost UBS $2.3bn (£1.8bn).

He was released after serving half his sentence.

Adoboli was born in Ghana but left when he was four and has lived in the UK since he was 12.

