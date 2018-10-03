Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Upwork — the largest freelancers network — prices its IPO at $15


Finance Upwork — the largest freelancers network — prices its IPO at $15

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Upwork, the largest freelancers network, is set to go public Wednesday. It priced shares at $15 apiece, raising $187 million through its initial public offering.

Upwork office employees play

Upwork office employees

(Glassdoor/Upwork)

  • Upwork, the largest freelancers network, is set to go public Wednesday.
  • It priced shares at $15 apiece, raising $187 million through its initial public offering.
  • The company said its business has grown rapidly, but it still hasn't made a profit.

The freelancers network Upwork is set to go public Wednesday on the Nasdaq. It priced shares at $15 apiece, raising $187 million through its initial public offering.

"We operate the largest online global marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers as measured by gross services volume," Upwork said in its public filing.

"In the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, our platform enabled $1.56 billion of gross services volume, across 2.0 million projects between approximately 375,000 freelancers and 475,000 clients in over 180 countries."

Upwork said its business has grown rapidly, but it still hasn't made a profit.

For the year ended in December 2017, the company said its revenue totaled $202.6 million, up from $164.4 million the year before. The company also said it generated a net loss of $4.1 million in 2017 due to "significant investments" in selling, general, and administrative expenses, but was able to narrow its loss from $16.2 million in 2016.

Upwork was formed in 2014 when Elance and oDesk, two of the earliest and largest online talent marketplaces, combined as a new company. The combination was rebranded as Upwork in 2015, according to the filing.

The underwriters for Upwork's IPO include Citigroup, Jefferies and RBC.

Upwork will trade under the ticker "UPWK."

Now read:

Top Articles

1 Finance Rwanda is about to lose one of her multimillion-dollar signature...bullet
2 Finance Manhattan home sales plunge as sellers refuse to get...bullet
3 Finance Tesla delivered 52,239 Model 3s in the 3rd quarter — missing...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Cincinnati, Ohio is No. 25.
Finance Forget New York — millennials are better off in these 30 US cities, where they're paid well and can afford to buy a home
null
Finance The economy of every state, ranked from worst to best
donald trump King Salman
Finance Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production to near records after Trump railed against OPEC
Upwork office employees
Finance Upwork — the largest freelancers network — prices its IPO at $15
X
Advertisement