Upwork — the largest freelancers' network — soars 50% in trading debut

Upwork, the world's largest online freelancers' network by volume, soared more than 50% in their Nasdaq trading debut.

The company had priced shares at $15 apiece before opening for trading at $23.

The initial public offering raised $187 million through the sale of 12.5 million shares.

The company said its business has grown rapidly, but it still hasn't made a profit.

"We operate the largest online global marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers as measured by gross services volume," Upwork said in its filing to go public.

"In the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, our platform enabled $1.56 billion of gross services volume, across 2.0 million projects between approximately 375,000 freelancers and 475,000 clients in over 180 countries."

Upwork said its business has grown rapidly, but it still hasn't made a profit.

For the year ended in December 2017, the company said its revenue totaled $202.6 million, up from $164.4 million the year before. The company also said it generated a net loss of $4.1 million in 2017 due to "significant investments" in selling, general, and administrative expenses, but was able to narrow its loss from $16.2 million in 2016.

Upwork was formed in 2014 when Elance and oDesk, two of the earliest and largest online talent marketplaces, combined as a new company. The combination was rebranded as Upwork in 2015, according to the filing.

The underwriters for Upwork's IPO include Citigroup, Jefferies and RBC.

Upwork shares are trading under the ticker "UPWK."

