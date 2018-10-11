US futures signal that the global market bloodbath is just getting started

"Equity markets are locked in a sharp sell-off, with concern around how far yields will rise, warnings from the IMF about financial stability risks and continued trade tension all driving uncertainty," analysts at ANZ Bank wrote on Thursday.
Stock markets around the world are taking a hammering on Thursday as rising fears about global economic growth and ongoing trade tensions continue to rattle investor confidence. US stock futures are in the red, signaling the selloff will continue across the course of Thursday.
Concerns in Asia are exacerbated by investor doubts that fresh stimulus from China's central bank will help prevent US President Trump's trade war from triggering an economic slowdown. Warnings about global growth from the IMF, along with rising interest rates, contributed to the concerns. Trump yesterday weighed in on the sell-off to blame the Fed, calling its interest rate policy "crazy."
"All eyes are likely to be on the US when trading begins this afternoon as investors look to judge if this is a ‘healthy correction’ or something more," AJ Bell said in an emailed report.
US stock markets open at 9:30 a.m. (EST), or 2:30 p.m. in London. Here's how markets look right now:
China's most significant mainland index, the Shanghai Composite, dropped more than 5% during Thursday's trading session, the second time in just four days it has lost 4% or more of its value. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.3%, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was down just shy of 4%.
Those moves followed a bloodbath in the US. On Wednesday, with the Dow Jones seeing a more than 800 point drop during the session, its third biggest single-day point fall in history. Things then spread to Asia overnight, with all major indices on the continent witnessing major drops.
"A crazy day in the markets yesterday looks set to continue with further selling expected in equities today," Neil Wilson, chief analyst at Markets.com said in an email Thursday morning. "Clearly we’ve entered a severe bout of selling that may well have further to go."