Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works James Macharia signed an important Amendment to the U.S.-Kenya Air Transport Agreement.

This Amendment is expected to go a long way in expanding strong economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.

This Amendment between the United States and Kenya is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa.

On Thursday, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works James Macharia signed an important Amendment to the U.S.-Kenya Air Transport Agreement at the Department of State in Washington, DC.

“Specifically, the amendment allows US all-cargo airlines to fly between Kenya and a third nation without needing to stop in the United States, an important right if operating a cargo hub. Kenyan all-cargo carriers have reciprocal rights to serve the United States,” US department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works James Macharia sign an Amendment to the bilateral Air Transport Agreement. (courtesy)

In return, Kenyan all-cargo carriers have reciprocal rights to serve the United States. This Amendment is expected to go a long way in expanding strong economic and commercial partnership, while creating new opportunities for all-cargo airlines, exporters, and consumers.

The Amendment adds seventh-freedom traffic rights for all-cargo operations to the bilateral Air Transport Agreement and will enter into force following an exchange of diplomatic notes. It has been applied on the basis of comity and reciprocity since it was negotiated on December 4, 2019.

A Kenya Airways plane

The rights in the Amendment facilitate the movement of goods throughout the world by providing air carriers greater flexibility to meet their cargo and express delivery customers’ needs more efficiently.

This Amendment between the United States and Kenya is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa – a region that has the potential to be one of the fastest growing in the world