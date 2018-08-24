Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Venezuela's economic crisis is so bad that some women say they're turning to sex work to survive


Finance Venezuela's economic crisis is so bad that some women say they're turning to sex work to survive

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sky News report found that as many as 96% of sex workers in a Colombian border town were Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic turmoil. They told reporter Alex Crawford that they have no vias, so work illegal to make ends meet.

Two Venezuelan women talk to Sky News reporter Alex Crawford about turning to sex work in Colombia. play

Two Venezuelan women talk to Sky News reporter Alex Crawford about turning to sex work in Colombia.

(Sky News)

  • Venezuela is suffering with currency inflation, power cuts, earthquakes, and food shortages.
  • This is forcing many Venezuelan women to take up sex work in neighbouring Colombia.
  • A Sky News investigation broadcast Friday found that 96% of a brothel's workers in Colombia were Venezuelan.
  • They have no other way of feeding their families as the currency is so weak and supplies so short.

Venezuelan woman are taking up sex work in neighboring Colombia because the economic crisis in their country has made it impossible to make a living, according to a new investigation.

Cúcuta, one Colombian town near the Venezuelan boarder, is seeing an influx of Venezuelan women working in brothels to get by, according to a report from the town broadcast by Sky News.

These women, and many others, have been forced out as the country is in economic ruin, hyperinflation, has severe power cuts, and food and medicine shortages.

Sky News found that in a Cúcuta brothel out of 60 women, there were just two Colombians, while the rest were Venezuelans.

Reporter Alex Crawford said people in Cúcuta has told them they make as little as $33 per client.

One woman, who appeared on camera but remained anonymous, said: "Anything would be better. I do this because I have to do this."

They have left Venezuela temporarily and have no formal immigration documents – meaning they can't legally get employment, Sky said.

People queue for food in Venezuela, August 23 2018. play

People queue for food in Venezuela, August 23 2018.

(Reuters)

Venezuela's economy has been in a tailspin for months, prompting drastic measures from the government.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro lopped five zeros from the bolivar on Monday in an attempt to halt rampant hyperinflation that had pushed a packet of rice to 2.5 million bolivars.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Ultimate Family Suite can hold up to eight people.
Finance Royal Caribbean has an ultra-luxury suite that can cost over $170,000 — here's what it looks like
Netflix's "Sacred Games."
Finance Netflix is climbing after a Wall Street analyst says to buy the dip because of growth in India (NFLX)
Netflix's "Sacred Games."
Finance Netflix is climbing after a Wall Street analyst says to buy the dip because of growth in India (NFLX)
Fund managers are pulling billions out of gold.
Finance BANK OF AMERICA: Massive investors are dumping gold, and the one thing that can rescue the precious metal is still missing