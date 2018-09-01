We drove a $31,000 Honda Accord to see why it's one of the best selling cars in the US and discovered its best features

news

The 10th generation Honda Accord is all-new for the 2018 model year.

Earlier this year, Honda dropped off a 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport in San Marino Red for Business Insider to evaluate.

We were impressed by the Accord's new infotainment system, interior design, and powerful turbocharged engine.

The base 2018 Honda Accord starts at $23,570 while our mid-tier Sport model starts at $25,780. The top-spec Touring starts at $33,800.

The Honda Accord has long been a major player the in the midsize sedan market. Since 1976, Americans have purchased more than 13 million Accords.

Even though sales of passengers cars, in general, have fallen considerably over the past few years, the Accord and its rivals from Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, and others remain strong sellers.

Through July, Honda has sold more than 163,000 Accords in the US, making it the second best selling car in the midsize segment.

For the 2018 model year, Honda rolled out a brand new 10 generation Accord.

After a decade in the wind, Honda's passenger cars have been resurgent in recent years. The Japanese automaker absolutely nailed the current 10th generation Civic back in 2016.

And Honda looks to return the Accord to its former glory after earning mixed reviews for its eighth and ninth generation models.

Our Marysville, Ohio-built Accord test car was an absolute blast to drive. Especially considering the fact that, at its heart, it is a sensible family sedan. The 252 horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and six-speed manual transmission delivered strong acceleration off the line and silky smooth power while cruising.

The base 2018 Accord LX starts at $23,570, while the top-of-the-line Touring model starts at $33,800.

Our mid-grade Sport model starts at $25,780, but fees and the optional 2.0-liter engine pushed the as-tested price up to $31,200.

The 2018 Honda Accord is available with an impressive mix of luxury, tech, and safety features. Here's a look at its coolest features:

1. Turbo power!: You can have any engine you want in a Honda Accord as long as its a turbocharged four-cylinder. The base engine is a 192 horsepower, 1.5-liter unit while our test got the upgraded 252 horsepower, 2.0-liter motor. We simply love the smoothness and eagerness of the turbo four. Not only does it deliver reliable horsepower, it also makes the daily commute a bit more fun.

2. Six on the floor: Manual transmissions are a rarity these days, especially on family sedans. The Accord's six-speed sets it apart from the masses of automatics and CVTs. Even though we found the clutch to be a bit vague and the shifter a tad rubbery, we still loved the fact it's still in Honda's lineup. Kudos Honda!

3. Honda's new infotainment system: Our Accord came with an eight-inch touchscreen running Honda's updated infotainment system. The system is quick to respond and is crisply rendered.

Even though the user interface is still a bit cumbersome, it's still fairly easy to navigate and is packed with good feature content. It's hands down the best infotainment system we've ever seen in any Japanese car.

4.The Accord boasts full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

6. Multi-angle rearview camera: The Accord boasts a multi-angle rearview camera that not only looks back,...

...It also looks down to make sure there isn't anything hiding directly behind the bumper.

7. Digital gauge cluster: The Accord features a semi-digital instrument cluster. On the right is a traditional analog speedometer, while the left side of the screen is a configurable digital readout.

8. Safety tech: Our test car also came with blind spot awareness, rear cross traffic alert, and Honda Sensing, which includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigating braking, lane keep assist, as well as road departure mitigation. The Accord is also available with an optional six-inch color head-up display.

9. Brilliantly designed cabin: The Accord doesn't push the boundaries of design, but it is beautifully engineered and put together. It boasts stellar ergonomics. Everything is where it should be and easily within reach.

10. More cabin space: Even though the 10th generation Accord is a bit shorter than its predecessor, it actually boasts an extra 2.4 cubic feet of interior space.

11. These 19-inch alloy wheels look awesome.

Here they are from the rear of the car.

12: Spare tire: It may sound weird that a spare tire would be included on such a list, but the reality is that they are becoming somewhat less common these days as some brands simply give you a bottle of fix-a-flat and tell you to call a tow truck.