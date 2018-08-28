Pulse.com.gh logo
Weed stocks are getting clobbered (CGC, TLRY, CRON)


Tuesday's selloff comes after a hot streak for marijuana stocks that stems all the way back to Canada's full legalization vote in June. Canopy has risen 548% since its Nasdaq debut a year ago, fueled by massive investments from Constellation Brands, the company behind beers like Corona and Modelo.

A worker collects cuttings from a marijuana plant at the Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Smiths Falls play

A worker collects cuttings from a marijuana plant at the Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Smiths Falls

(Thomson Reuters)

  • Marijuana producers saw a major sell-off on Tuesday.
  • A slew of investments by beverage companies spurred a rally across sector in recent months.
  • Tilray, one of the largest marijuana stocks, is set to report earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

After a week of massive gains, shares of the three largest publicly traded marijuana companies saw a massive sell-off Tuesday, down between 5% and 9%, as Tilray plans to release its first-ever earnings report.

Here's how they stand:

The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF, which tracks other smaller producers in Canada, fell about 5%.

Tilray, the second largest publicly traded cannabis company by market cap has surged 138% since its initial public offering in July. Analysts polled by Bloomberg are expecting the British Columbia-based company to report an adjusted second quarter loss of $0.85 a share on revenue of $9.02 million.

Canopy, the only company worth more than Tilray on public markets, posted a loss of $0.11 a share in its first quarter.

Tuesday's selloff comes after a hot streak for marijuana stocks that stems all the way back to Canada's full legalization vote in June. Canopy, for instance, has risen 548% since its Nasdaq debut a year ago, fueled by massive investments from Constellation Brands, the company behind massive beers like Corona and Modelo. This week, Bloomberg reported that British spirits maker Diageo was discussing a deal with three Canadian marijuana companies.

Legal sales of marijuana are set to begin nationwide in Canada on October 17.

