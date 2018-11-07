Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Weed stocks are rallying after Michigan legalizes marijuana for recreational use

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Voters in Tuesday's midterm elections made Michigan the 10th US state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

A woman holds marijuana for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson play

A woman holds marijuana for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Thomson Reuters)

Weed stocks were gaining ground early Wednesday after Michigan became the 10th US state to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Voters rejected a similar measure in North Dakota, while the legalization for medical use passed in both Utah and Missouri.

Following the results, cannabis producers were rising across the board. Here's a look at the premarket scoreboard at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Cannabis stocks have captured the attention of both Main Street and Wall Street this year. In August, Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona beer and Svedka vodka, announced a $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth. That led to a "green rush" into the sector, with market values of the biggest names more than doubling.

Last month, Canada became the second country to legalize marijuana for recreational use, putting a top in shares. But the future remains bright for the sector.

"We believe that the legalization in Canada offers a road map to invest in the companies that will form the basis of the legal cannabis industry in the coming years," Jon Trauben, a managing partner at the cannabis-focused Altitude Investment Management, said.

Top Articles

1 Finance 10 Ghanaian banks may be out of business by January 2019bullet
2 Jambojet Kenyan low-cost airline adds 2 new Bombardier Q-Series to its...bullet
3 Finance Nigerian banks lost N12.06 billion to fraud and forgery in 6...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance These 29 countries have the safest banks in the world
John Baker arrives for a Republican election night party in Indianapolis.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMD, BA)
Nigerian Stock Exchange suspends Unity Bank Plc, 5 others from trading on the stock market
Finance Nigeria's Unity Bank is concluding talks with foreign investors over acquisition deal
null
Finance 'Welcome to gridlock': Stock traders cheer, dollar investors jeer US midterm results
X
Advertisement