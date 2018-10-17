Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance WELLS FARGO: Warren Buffett might like these 9 stocks right now (MO, FL, MU, EQM, BEN, KORS, REGN, URBN, BBBY)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Warren Buffett is the most famous value investor around. Inspired by Buffett, Well Fargo analyst Colleen Hansen listed seven indicators and filtered nine stocks whose fundamentals may look attractive to Buffett.

Warren Buffet at the premiere of 'The Post' in Washington DC. play

Warren Buffet at the premiere of 'The Post' in Washington DC.

(Dennis Van Tine/AP)

Warren Buffett is the most famous value investor around.

His approach requires investors to look past the news and instead focus on the fundamentals of a company when deciding where to put their money. Simply put, value investing is the practice of investing in a company that is trading at less than its intrinsic worth and then holding onto shares until the price catches up, under the belief all companies will eventually be fairly valued.

In his 2014 letter to shareholders, Buffett laid out six criteria he applied to measure a company's fundamentals. He said he was normally interested in big companies with at least $75 million of pretax earnings; companies that could demonstrate consistent earning power and were not in need of a turnaround; companies that earned good returns on equity while using little or no debt; companies with strong management already in place; companies with simple business models, rather than those with lots of technologies that are hard to understand; and companies offer clear asking price to be acquired.

While most people don't have the wealth to acquire a whole company, they can still consider Buffett's suggestions when investing in equity markets by buying stocks that are being undervalued by the market.

Inspired by Buffett, Well Fargo analyst Colleen Hansen listed seven indicators and filtered nine stocks whose fundamentals may look attractive to Buffett.

Here are the seven indicators:

  • Five-year average return on equity (ROE) greater than 15%;
  • Five-year average return on invested capital (ROIC) greater than 15%;
  • Debt-to-equity (D/E) less than or equal to 80% of the industry average;
  • Five-year average pretax profit margin (PM) 20% higher than the industry average;
  • Current price-to-earning ratios(P/E) below ten-year historical and industry average P/E ratios(by consensus);
  • Current price-to-book value multiples(P/B) below historical and industry multiples;
  • Current price-to-cash flow (P/CF) ratios below the industry average

And here are nine companies that Hansen thinks Buffett could target:

Altria

Altria play

Altria

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (MO)

Sector: Tobacco

5-Year Average ROE: 139.8%

5-Year Average ROIC: 37.6%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 82.5% vs. 184.4%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 57.8% vs. 30%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 15 vs. 18.5

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 7.2 vs. 9.6

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 16.7 vs. 21.7

Market Cap: $113.22 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Foot Locker

Foot Locker play

Foot Locker

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (FL)

Sector: Retail

5-Year Average ROE: 19.2%

5-Year Average ROIC: 18.2%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 5% vs. 19.5%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 10.6% vs. 6.1%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 11 vs. 18.6

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 2.3 vs. 3.2

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 6.0 vs. 8.7

Market Cap: $5.71 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Micron Technology

Micron Technology play

Micron Technology

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (MU)

Sector: Technology

5-Year Average ROE: 28.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 19%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 11.7% vs. 43.9%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 15.1% vs. 9.6%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 4.0 vs. 22.2

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 1.5 vs. 4.6

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 2.8 vs. 18.2

Market Cap: $49.26 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners play

EQT Midstream Partners

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (EQM)

Sector: Energy

5-Year Average ROE: 29.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 18.5%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 139.4% vs. 216.6%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 66.4% vs. 23.8%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 10.4 vs. 18.1

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 1.8 vs. 3.1

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 5.4 vs. 7.9

Market Cap: $6.2 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources play

Franklin Resources

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (BEN)

Sector: Financials

5-Year Average ROE: 18%

5-Year Average ROIC: 15%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 7.4% vs. 164.2%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 38.8% vs. 31.1%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 9.1 vs. 12.2

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 1.5 vs. 3.4

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 9.2 vs. 12.1

Market Cap: $15.04 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Michael Kors Holdings

Michael Kors Holdings play

Michael Kors Holdings

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (KORS)

Sector: Retail

5-Year Average ROE: 38.6%

5-Year Average ROIC: 37%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 27.2% vs. 61.2%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 23% vs. 10.2%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 12.6 vs. 18.6

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 4.7 vs. 4.3

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 8.9 vs. 14.7

Market Cap: $9.50 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals play

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (REGN)

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

5-Year Average ROE: 21.5%

5-Year Average ROIC: 18.3%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 9.8% vs. 57.1%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 30.8% vs. 19.7%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 18.9 vs. 25.3

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 5.8 vs. 6.2

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 20.7 vs. 26.8

Market Cap: $40.78 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters play

Urban Outfitters

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (URBN)

Sector: Retail

5-Year Average ROE: 15.6%

5-Year Average ROIC: 15.2%

D/E versus Industry D/E:0% vs. 19.5%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 10.3% vs. 6.1%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 14.5 vs. 18.6

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 2.9 vs. 3.2

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 10.5 vs. 8.7

Market Cap: $4.21 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond play

Bed Bath & Beyond

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: (BBBY)

5-Year Average ROE: 25.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 18.6%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 51.4% vs. 112.7%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 10.4% vs. 6.6%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 6.7 vs. 15.1

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 0.6 vs. 5

Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 1.6 vs. 9.6

Market Cap: $1.87 billion

Source: Wells Fargo



Top Articles

1 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
2 Finance The 32 most corrupt countries in the worldbullet
3 Finance The Dow jumps nearly 550 pointsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance The Dow erases its 300-point drop
null
Finance The Bay Area is so expensive that employees at Apple, Uber, Google, and other tech giants are putting off having kids — and it's a sign of a much larger trend
american flag oil
Finance Oil tumbles below $70 to its lowest level in nearly a month
Warren Buffet at the premiere of 'The Post' in Washington DC.
Finance WELLS FARGO: Warren Buffett might like these 9 stocks right now (MO, FL, MU, EQM, BEN, KORS, REGN, URBN, BBBY)
X
Advertisement