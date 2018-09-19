What $10 was worth the year you were born, and what you could buy with it today

news

The value of a dollar changes from year to year as markets and economies fluctuate.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks inflation, calculating how much the American dollar was valued in any given year and month.

Business Insider looked at the value of $10 between the years 1965 and 2010 to find out what it could buy in 2018.

The rate of inflation fluctuates year to year, month to month, as markets and economies change.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics can calculate how much the American dollar was valued any given year and month. Business Insider used the CPI inflation calculator to find the value of a $10 bill every year in January, from 1965 and 2010, in 2018 dollars.

We then found out how much different products — from Sharpies to New Balance shoes — cost in 2018 to compare the buying power of past years.

Below, find out what a $10 bill the year you were born could buy you in 2018.

1965

Value of a $10 bill in 1965: $80.82

What you can buy in 2018: A pair of New Balance shoes

A pair of 574 New Balance women's shoes retail for $79.99. In 1965 dollars, $10 could afford you one fresh pair of New Balances.

1966

Value of a $10 bill in 1966: $79.29

What you can buy in 2018: A Rihanna Fenty makeup palette

Rihanna released her Fenty makeup line a year ago. A Galaxy Eyes palette from the collection goes for $79. In 1966 dollars, $10 would buy a Fenty fan one shimmery palette.

1967

Value of a $10 bill in 1967: $76.64

What you can buy in 2018: A leather-bound copy of The Bible

The Holy Bible is the most stolen item worldwide. In 2018, a copy of the Bible with imitation leather bindings costs upwards of $76.56. In 1967 dollars, $10 would have covered a new Holy Bible with little change left over.

1968

Value of a $10 bill in 1968: $73.94

What you can buy in 2018: A one-way train ticket

Planning a few days in advance, a train ticket from New York City to Boston costs $69 on Wanderu. In 1986 dollars, $10 would afford a one-way train ticket between the two cities.

1969

Value of a $10 bill in 1969: $70.83

What you can buy in 2018: Printer ink

$10 in 1969 dollars would afford you a high yield variety pack of printing ink for $69.99 at Staples.

1970

Value of a $10 bill in 1970: $66.71

What you can buy in 2018: A Kylie Cosmetics palette

For $65, you can get Kylie Jenner's Birthday Palette from her Kyshadow collection at Kylie Cosmetics. In 1970 dollars, $10 would cover it.

1971

Value of a $10 bill in 1971: $63.35

What you can buy in 2018: A one-way plane ticket

A plane ticket from New York City to Miami one month in advance costs $63 on Spirit airlines, not including the added fees, on KAYAK. In 1971 dollars, a passenger could afford a one-way seat to Miami for $10.

1972

Value of a $10 bill in 1972: $61.35

What you can buy in 2018: One Xbox game

Gaming is a large industry with Call of Duty among the leaders in the pack. Call of Duty: WWII on Xbox One retails for $59.99 at Target. In 1972 dollars, $10 would buy the game with some change for sales tax.

1973

Value of a $10 bill in 1973: $59.19

What you can buy in 2018: A handgun

In 2018, the Second Amendment is striking national controversy, yet megastores like Walmart sell handguns with ammunition for $56.85. In 1973 dollars, a person could own a gun for just $10.

1974

Value of a $10 bill in 1974: $54.11

What you can buy in 2018: An Amazon Echo

Consumer: Alexa, what can I buy today that cost $10 in 1974?

Alexa: Me, on Amazon.

An Amazon Echo Dot with smart speaker Alexa retails for $49.99. A customer could afford an Echo Dot for $10 in 1974 dollars.

1975

Value of a $10 bill in 1975: $48.40

What you can buy in 2018: 216 diapers

Baby care in the United States is costly. A pack of 216 Pampers Swaddlers diapers retails for $46.99 at Walmart. In 1975 dollars, $10 would cover a pack of diapers today and allow for some pocket change to go back and grab a few singles at 22 cents a diaper.

1976

Value of a $10 bill in 1976: $45.35

What you can buy in 2018: A skateboard

Skateboards have been around since the early 1940s but gained popularity in the 1970s. A Zero board sells for $44.95 at Zumiez. In 1976 dollars, $10 would buy a skateboard and maybe a wheel or two.

1977

Value of a $10 bill in 1977: $43.10

What you can buy in 2018: A Yankees jersey

A blank replica of a New York Yankees jersey sells for $40 on Dexter Shop. In 1977 dollars, $10 would buy one blank pinstripe jersey.

1978

Value of a $10 bill in 1978: $40.34

What you can buy in 2018: A bag of dog food

A bag of IAMS dry adult dog food retails for $38.94 at Walmart in 2018. In 1978 dollars, $10 affords a pet parent a bag of dog food and some change for a treat.

1979

Value of a $10 bill in 1979: $36.92

What you can buy in 2018: 8 razors

Razors don't come cheap. A pack of eight refill Gillette Fusion ProGlide Power razor blades cost $34.99 at Walgreens. In 1979 dollars, $10 would cover the cost of a refill pack with some change left over.

1980

Value of a $10 bill in 1980: $32.41

What you can buy in 2018: Apple headphones

Tech giant Apple was in its infancy by 1980. Today, a pair of Apple earphones retails for $29 on Apple. In 1980 dollars, $10 would buy a pair of Apple headphones with some change left over.

1981

Value of a $10 bill in 1981: $28.98

What you can buy in 2018: 36 batteries

Today, a pack of 36 AA batteries cost $26.99 at Staples. In 1981 dollars, $10 would cover one pack and you'd have some pocket change left over.

1982

Value of a $10 bill in 1982: $26.74

What you can buy in 2018: 24 toothbrushes

A pack of Oral-B adult toothbrushes cost $25.99 at Smile Makers. In 1982 dollars, $10 covers the cost of a single pack of toothbrushes after inflation.

1983

Value of a $10 bill in 1983: $25.78

What you can buy in 2018: A "Make America Great Again" hat

If you want a Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" hat that was made in America, you're going to pay more than from Chinese manufacturers. An American made hat goes for $24.99 on Etsy. In 1983 dollars, $10 would buy you the red hat with some change left over.

1984

Value of a $10 bill in 1984: $24.74

What you can buy in 2018: 2 bottles of wine

A bottle of Kendall Jackson Reserve Chardonnay runs $11.99 on Wine.com. In 1984 dollars, $10 would buy you two bottles of "America's No. 1 selling Chardonnay."

1985

Value of a $10 bill in 1985: $23.90

What you can buy in 2018: A 12-pack of Coke

Coca-Cola was around 100 years before 1985. In 2018, a case of 12 cans retails for $4.68 on Amazon. In 1985 dollars, you could buy five cases for $10 with change left over.

1986

Value of a $10 bill in 1986: $23.01

What you can buy in 2018: 3 giant Hershey's bars

If a regular size Hershey Bar is too small for you, fear not. A 3-pack of 7-oz. Hershey Bars retail for $22.73 on Jet.com. In 1986 dollars, $10 would have kept your sweet tooth under control with some change to spare.

1987

Value of a $10 bill in 1987: $22.67

What you can buy in 2018: An alarm clock

Most people require some sort of alarm to wake up in the morning. An LED alarm clock with the weather and a dimmer retails for $20.77 on Amazon. In 1987 dollars, you could see the weather and snooze at the same time for $10, with some pocket change left over.

1988

Value of a $10 bill in 1988: $21.79

What you can buy in 2018: 2 movie tickets

The average cost of one movie ticket in the US is $9.38, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In 1988 dollars, $10 would cover the cost of two tickets.

1989

Value of a $10 bill in 1989: $20.82

What you can buy in 2018: 30 rolls of toilet paper

If you're shopping for toilet paper, you have your pick in 2018. The cost of 30 rolls of Scott 1000 toilet paper costs $19.98 at your local Walmart. In 1989 dollars, $10 would give you some wiggle room for taxes, but doesn't upgrade you to additional ply toilet paper.

1990

Value of a $10 bill in 1990: $19.79

What you can buy in 2018: A 12-pack of Red Bull

In 2018, a case of 12 Red Bull Energy Drink sells for $19.69 on Amazon. In 1990 dollars, $10 would buy a 12-pack.

1991

Value of a $10 bill in 1991: $18.73

What you can buy in 2018: Tide Pods

Doing laundry is a costly life chore. In 2018, 72-count pack of Tide detergent pods retails for $17.97 on Amazon. In 1991 dollars, a consumer could purchase Tide pods for $10 and have some change left over.

1992

Value of a $10 bill in 1992: $18.26

What you can buy in 2018: 2 bottles of nail polish

The first Essie nail polish formula was released in 1980, and has remained one of the most popular polish brands since. A fresh bottle of a newly released Essie color retails for $9. In 1992 dollars, $10 would buy you two bottles with a little change left over.

1993

Value of a $10 bill in 1993: $17.68

What you can buy in 2018: A 24-pack of water

Water is a human necessity and when it's bottled and labeled, the price increases. In 2018, a case of 24 Poland Springs water bottles costs $17.23 on Amazon. In 1993 dollars, $10 would cover 24 bottles.

1994

Value of a $10 bill in 1994: $17.25

What you can buy in 2018: A pregnancy test

Pregnancy tests were available in the mid 90s and developed its efficiency in recent years. A Walgreens brand digital pregnancy test costs $16.99. In 1994 dollars, $10 could afford one pregnancy test.

1995

Value of a $10 bill in 1995: $16.78

What you can buy in 2018: 200 Advil tablets

A 200-count bottle of Advil costs $16.66 on Amazon. In 1995 dollars, $10 could afford one bottle of the painkiller, with a bit of change left.

1996

Value of a $10 bill in 1996: $16.33

What you can buy in 2018: 4 bottles of Kombucha

Health Ade Kombucha is big in 2018 and one bottle retails for $3.99 on Target. In 1996 dollars, $10 would afford you four of the pomegranate-flavored health drinks.

1997

Value of a $10 bill in 1997: $15.85

What you can buy in 2018: A 10-pack of condoms

In 2018, a pack of 10 latex Trojan BareSkin condoms costs $15.49 at Walgreens. In 1997 dollars, $10 would buy one pack.

1998

Value of a $10 bill in 1998: $15.60

What you can buy in 2018: 5 hand sanitizers

A single Purell dispenser costs $3 at Office Depot. In 1998 dollars, $10 buys a consumer five hand sanitizers.

1999

Value of a $10 bill in 1999: $15.35

What you can buy in 2018: 18 pairs of men's socks

Socks will never go out of fashion. Men's ankle socks retail for $14 at Walmart. In 1999 dollars, $10 would cover an 18-pack of socks, plus sales tax.

2000

Value of a $10 bill in 2000: $14.94

What you can buy in 2018: 3 pints of ice cream

A pint of Ben and Jerry's classic Phish Food ice cream costs $4.79 on Jet.com. In 2000 dollars, $10 would buy three tubs of ice cream.

2001

Value of a $10 bill in 2001: $14.40

What you can buy in 2018: 12 Post-it pads

A colorful collection of Post-it notes costs $13.99 at Staples. In 2001 dollars, $10 would buy a pack of 12 pads of various colors with change to cover sales tax.

2002

Value of a $10 bill in 2002: $14.24

What you can buy in 2018: A Netflix subscription

The cost of a premium Netflix subscription, offering streaming on four separate screens, cost $13.99 a month in 2018. In 2002 dollars, $10 would cover the cost of a monthly premium subscription with some change left over.

2003

Value of a $10 bill in 2003: $13.88

What you can buy in 2018: A 3-ring binder

Back-to-school shopping is costly. A heavy-duty three ring binder at Staples costs $12.99. In 2003 dollars, $10 would buy a student one binder with some change leftover for paper.

2004

Value of a $10 bill in 2004: $13.61

What you can buy in 2018: 4.5 gallons of gas

The cost of gas fluctuates often. The average cost per-gallon currently is $3, according to CNBC. Using 2004 dollars would cover 4.5 gallons of gas.

2005

Value of a $10 bill in 2005: $13.22

What you can buy in 2018: A 100-pack of hair ties

Most women would say hair ties are a necessary buy. In 2018, a package of 100-count Scunci elastic hair ties costs $6.46 at Walmart. In 2005 dollars, $10 would afford a consumer two packs.

2006

Value of a $10 bill in 2006: $12.72

What you can buy in 2018: 1 share of GE stock

As of September 18, you can own one share of General Electric stock for $12.66. In 2006 dollars, you could have bought that share with a $10 bill.

2007

Value of a $10 bill in 2007: $12.46

What you can buy in 2018: 5 boxes of spaghetti

In 2018, a 32-oz. box of Barilla spaghetti costs $2.42 on Amazon. A customer could purchase five boxes of spaghetti for $10 in 2007 dollars.

2008

Value of a $10 bill in 2008: $11.95

What you can buy in 2018: 48 ounces of ground coffee

In 2018, a 48-oz. jar of Folgers Classic Roast ground coffee retails for $11.68 at Walmart. In 2008 dollars, a coffee consumer could buy one jar and have some change left for sales tax.

2009

Value of a $10 bill in 2009: $11.94

What you can buy in 2018: A 12-pack of Sharpies

Today, a box of 12 Sharpies retail for $11.79 according to Staples. In 2009 dollars, $10 would cushion a buyer for sales tax.

2010

Value of a $10 bill in 2010: $11.64

What you can buy in 2018: 2 PSLs

In 2018, Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks cost around $5. In 2010 dollars, $10 would afford you two PSL treats with room to make it a Grande.