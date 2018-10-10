What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Howard Marks made billions piling into the market at the depths of the financial crisis — here's why he's continuing to buy now, and what it would take for him to stop

Howard Marks, the co-founder and co-chairman of $122 billion Oaktree Capital, made a fortune by loading up on distressed corporate debt during the darkest depths of the financial crisis.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Marks explained how his overall investment philosophy and views on market cycles enabled him to make that legendary trade.

Marks also explained why he's continuing to buy more every day, and laid out the scenario that would prompt him to get more defensive.

Dow tumbles more than 500 points amid growth, trade concerns

Stocks fell Wednesday as concerns about global economic growth and ongoing trade tensions continued to hang over Wall Street and after the bond market resumed a sell-off that started last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped as many as 506 points to 25,910.89 at its lows. Technology companies were among the losers, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 2.3% to 7,559.73. The S&P 500 shed 1.6% to 2,834.61, on track for its steepest loss since June.

Elsewhere, shares of Sears plummeted more than 37% after a report said the cash-strapped retailer could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week.

The $69 billion CVS-Aetna merger just got the green light — with some conditions

The proposed $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna is getting a greenlight from the Department of Justice, with some conditions.

The Justice Department on Wednesday approved the deal on the condition that Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues.

Aetna announced last month it'd sell the business for an undisclosed amount.

