A Wall Streeter who started his career on Black Monday recalls the pandemonium of the biggest one-day crash in stock market history

Friday, October 19, marks the 31st anniversary of Black Monday, when the Dow Jones industrial average suffered a record 22% crash.

David Rosenberg, now the chief economist at Gluskin Sheff, was just starting out on Wall Street as the stock market crashed. "I had never in my life seen such pandemonium either professionally or personally," he recalled.

In an interview with Business Insider, Rosenberg shared his recollections of that day and the biggest lessons they hold for investors.

Plaid, the fintech startup that quietly powers tech behemoths like Robinhood, Venmo, and Coinbase, is seeking funding at a $2 billion valuation

Plaid, a fintech company whose software is used by Silicon Valley heavyweights like Betterment, Coinbase, and Robinhood, is holding talks with potential investors about raising money that could value the firm at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fundraise is still in the early stages, the people said, and a formal deal with investors has yet to be finalized.

In April, Forbes reported that the company's private valuation was $1 billion — meaning that Plaid, which counts 10,000 banks among its customers, could see its valuation double in less than six months.

A key indicator of Italy's financial health is flashing red as its EU budget row intensifies

The spread between yields on Italian and German bonds climbed to its highest level in almost five years on Friday as a row between Rome and Brussels over the country's budget threatens to boil over.

European Union authorities on Thursday rejected budget proposals put forward by Italy earlier in the week, accusing the eurozone's third largest economy of an "unprecedented" break of EU rules around spending and deficit limits.

Citing Italy's plans to increase spending and its deficit, and allow its government debt to remain elevated, the European Commission said the country is trying to undertake "a particularly serious" breach of the rules.

"Those three factors would seem to point to a particularly serious non-compliance with the budgetary policy obligations laid down in the Stability and Growth Pact," said a letter to Italian finance minister Giovanni Tria, which surfaced late Thursday.

Facebook has hired Britain's former deputy prime minister as its global comms chief

Facebook has hired the UK's former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to head up its global communications team, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the British political establishment.

The Financial Times first reported that Clegg will become VP of global affairs and communications, and the hire has been confirmed by Facebook, Nick Clegg, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Clegg will take over the role from Elliot Schrage, who originally announced his departure from Facebook in June, but plans to stay at the company as an adviser.

Business Insider understands that Clegg will be reporting to Sandberg. Both she and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg have been wooing the ex-politician since this summer and promised that he would be influential in shaping the company's future direction.

