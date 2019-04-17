Flights to some of Kenyans all-time favourite destination is almost fully booked in preparation to domestic Easter travels.

Most flights to Kisumu, Malindi, and Mombasa from Nairobi are fully booked with tickets prices shooting nearly 50 percent for a few seats left remaining.

Commuters planning to travel by air to Mombasa on Thursday will have to part with Sh15,500 ($150) up from less than Sh10,000 ($100) on normal days.

Kenya's aviation industry is doing brisk business ahead of the much-awaited Easter holidays.

Most flights to Kisumu, Malindi, and Mombasa from Nairobi are fully booked ahead of Easter holidays with tickets prices shooting nearly 50 percent for a few seats left remaining.

Silverstone Airline, a domestic airline which operates from Wilson Airport, is fully booked on April 18th and 19th for Mombasa and Kisumu routes.

Flights to Malindi on Kenya's Airways low-cost subsidiary, Jambojet, are also fully booked in the two days to Friday while the Thursday evening planes to Eldoret and Kisumu from the capital are full too.

Commuters planning to travel by air to Mombasa on Thursday will have to part with Sh15,500 ($150) up from less than Sh10,000 ($100) on normal days and a peak of Sh12,000 ($120) that Jambojet charged ahead of Christmas last year.

These fares are based on Monday's bookings and they are expected to continue rising as Easter draws near.

The rising air fares is a blessing in disguise for Kenya Railway which operates the Standard Gauge Railway which plies between Nairobi and Mombasa using Madaraka Express.

The SGR train, which charges Sh3,000 ($30) on its first class cabin and Sh1,000 ($10) on its economy coaches. is fully booked ahead of the Easter holidays highlighting that many Kenyans will be travelling to the coast during the Easter period.

The Kenyan Coast remains one of the favourite destinations for most Kenyans seeking holiday destinations and a welcome sight for many hoteliers.