Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Yelp is crashing after missing big on earnings and warning of slower growth ahead (YELP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Yelp reported third-quarter results and full-year revenue guidance that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman play

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

  • Yelp reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates.
  • Full-year guidance was also short of the mark.
  • Shares crashed more than 30% following the results.
  • Watch Yelp trade live.

Yelp was crashing Friday morning, down more than 30%, after reporting third-quarter results and full-year guidance that was well short of expectations.

The review site said it earned $0.17 a share on net revenue of $241 million, missing the $0.36 and $245.5 million that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting.

"Although we achieved our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the third quarter, revenue was lower than we anticipated," Yelp co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said in the press release.

"While the shift to non-term advertising has opened our sales funnel, it has also made our results more sensitive to short-term operational issues. We have begun to address a number of the issues that impacted our third quarter results; however, we expect them to affect our fourth quarter results as well, as reflected in our Business Outlook."

Yelp said it sees full-year revenue of between $938 million and $942 million, missing the Bloomberg consensus of $963 million by a wide margin.

But at least some Wall Street analysts remained optimitic following the disappointing quarter. A Jefferies team led by Brent Thill maintained its "buy" rating, but lowered its price target from $55 to $45 — 51% above where shares were trading ahead of Friday's opening bell.

"3Q exposed the near-term volatility around the shift to non-term contracts, with weaker than expected net new account adds centered around operational salesforce challenges," they said.

"While we view the ongoing transition as a work in progress (that will likely present headwinds), we are optimistic on the longterm outlook given improved focus on national and self-serve channels."

Yelp shares were down about 29% this year, incliding the post-earnings plunge.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A freestyle motocross show at the EICMA exhibition motorcycle fair in Milan.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, GS, DIS, DBX)
A freestyle motocross show at the EICMA exhibition motorcycle fair in Milan.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, GS, DIS, DBX)
Attijariwafa Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco’s biggest banks controlled by the royal family is coming to Kenya
IMF says pick-up in the non-oil sector will boost Nigeria's economic growth to 1.9% in 2018
Finance IMF says pick-up in the non-oil sector will boost Nigeria's economic growth to 1.9% in 2018
X
Advertisement