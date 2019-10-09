ZERA took this decision to allow it to improve on production and supplies despite the daily power cuts.

The electricity company needs more money to pay for things like diesel to power the generators.

This increase in electricity prices is the second in the past three months.

Zimbabwe is currently facing the worst economic crisis since the 2017 coup which removed President Robert Mugabe.

According to the BBC, this increase has made Zimbabweans angry. This is because Zimbabweans are already struggling with increases in the prices of fuel and basic goods.

But the government has said that the power outages have affected industries and households. The power outages last up to 18 hours a day.

The government added that the power outages, together with a devastating drought, means that Zimbabwe’s struggling economy is set to shrink this year.