It's no secret that being an actor often requires picking up a few extra skills along the way— and sometimes these skills include playing musical instruments.

It's not always easy to learn how to play an instrument, but these actors went the extra mile and learned a new musical skill.

Here are 10 actors who learned how to play an instrument for a movie role.

Ryan Gosling was excited to learn jazz piano for "La La Land."

Gosling, who played Sebastian in "La La Land," had no formal training on piano before filming this musical blockbuster.

Thankfully, his piano teacher said Gosling was highly receptive of the chance to learn.

"Piano is something I always wished I had the time to learn. So I had this great opportunity to sit in front of a piano for three months and just play — and I took advantage of it," Gosling told Woman and Home Magazine. "I practiced some of those pieces four hours a day for three months."

Bradley Cooper learned two instruments to play Jackson Maine in "A Star is Born."

Portraying a musician alongside Lady Gaga is no simple feat. In addition to directing and writing original music for the film, Cooper learned two instruments for his role in the film.

Cooper said that he spent about six months learning how to play piano and guitar.

"We mapped out my entire schedule, day by day," Cooper told W magazine. "I'd wake up and work out, followed by two hours of guitar practice and two hours of piano lessons."

A grueling practice schedule won Adrien Brody a record-breaking Oscar.

In order to accurately portray Polish virtuoso Wladyslaw Szpilman in "The Pianist," director Roman Polanski insisted Adrien Brody practice the instrument for four hours a day.

As if that weren't enough, Brody also sold his car, lost a lot of weight, and moved to Europe in order to create a more authentic portrayal of the Holocaust-era artist.

Brody won an Oscar for this role in 2003.

Portraying Charlie Chaplin required violin lessons for Robert Downey Jr.

The subject of the 1992 biopic "Chaplin" was known for carrying his violin nearly everywhere with him. Naturally, Robert Downey Jr. needed about a year of practice to learn all of the silent movie legend's quirks.

According to the LA Times, Downey learned how to play the violin left-handed, just like Chaplin.

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon were actually musical novices in "Walk the Line."

Johnny Cash may have been a natural country talent, but playing guitar wasn't Phoenix's forte before landing the role of Cash himself.

It took a lot of learning — and then unlearning and relearning — before Phoenix could precisely copy Cash's iconic strumming style. He also had to learn how to sing in a distinct voice.

Witherspoon also went through a lot to play June Carter Cash in the film.

"I had to do four months of rehearsals. I had to learn to play autoharp. I had to take singing lessons. I had to record an album, which was the most challenging, horrifying experience of my life," Witherspoon told MTV.

Dennis Quaid had the best possible mentor for "Great Balls of Fire."

In order to portray Jerry Lee Lewis in the biopic "Great Balls of Fire!," Dennis Quaid was mentored on piano by the man himself.

Quaid told the Chicago Tribune, "[Lewis] was over my shoulder the entire time, saying, 'You're getting it wrong, son!'"

Christian Bale learned how to play the drums for his role in "The Big Short."

In an interview with Screen Rant, Christian Bale confirmed that he learned how to play the drums in just two weeks for his role in "The Big Short."

"Yes, yes! It was a wonderful crash course [in] double kick drum," Bale told Screen Rant.

Jude Law and Matt Damon each picked up a new instrument for "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

In order to play the title character, Damon had to learn how to play jazz piano.

His British co-star Law also learned an instrument. He learned saxophone while immersing himself in American culture from the 1950s.

