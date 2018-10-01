Pulse.com.gh logo
10 airports in America that passengers love flying into the most


  • J.D. Power released the 2018 edition of its annual North American Airport Satisfaction Study last week.
  • Overall passenger satisfaction with airports is at a 13-year high.
  • Travelers surveyed by J.D. Power reported improvement in the check-in process, security lines, dining/retail, and overall airport facilities.

Americans may find flying daunting, but their satisfaction with the country's airports is at a 13-year high.

According to the 2018 edition of J.D Power's annual North American Airport Satisfaction Study, overall passenger satisfaction increased 12 points on a 1,000-points scale to 761. It's the highest score recorded in the study's 13-year history.

The study, which measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium-sized airports in the US and Canada, takes into consideration six factors — in order of importance — 1) terminal facilities, 2) airport accessibility, 3) security check, 4) baggage claim, 5) check-in/baggage check, and 6) food, beverage, and retail.

This year, travelers surveyed by the consumer data and analytics firm reported improvements in several major areas including check-in; dining and retail; as well as terminal facilities.

There was a major 18-point increase in traveler satisfaction with the security check process at airports around the country. J.D. Power attributes this increase to "improved communication and cooperation between airport and Transportation Security Administration staff."

On average medium-sized airports scored 29 points higher than medium-sized airports and 31 points higher than mega airports.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, a large airport, scored the highest in the study with 815 points. While medium-sized Buffalo Niagara International took home the crown in its category with 814 points. Las Vegas McCarran International and Orlando International tied for the highest scoring mega airport with 781 points apiece.

Unfortunately, airports serving major metropolitan areas such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles are all once again stuck at the bottom of the rankings.

The J.D. Power study is based on data gathered between September 2017 and September 2018 from 40,183 respondents who traveled through at least one North American airport during the three months prior to being surveyed.

Here's a closer look at the 10 highest scoring airports in J.D Power's 2018 North American Airport Satisfaction Study:

