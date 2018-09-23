Pulse.com.gh logo
10 cars that are most likely to last 200,000 miles


  • The automotive data and research site iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 vehicles that are most likely to last for 200,000 miles.
  • Seven of the 10 spots on the list were taken by SUVs, with the other three taken by a pickup truck, minivan, and sedan.
  • Toyota and General Motors each have four vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker.
  • The Toyota Sequoia took the top spot.

Durability is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a car. For the vast majority of consumers, buying new cars on impulse is not a financially or logistically feasible option. And for those who own a single car, a breakdown can be a major disruption to a daily commute or travel plans.

The automotive data and research site iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 vehicles that are most likely to last for 200,000 miles. The website compiled the list by looking at more than 13.5 million used cars, from model years 1981 through 2017, that were sold in 2017 and tracking which models were most likely to have at least 200,000 miles at the time of sale.

Seven of the 10 spots on the list were taken by SUVs, with the other three taken by a pickup truck, minivan, and sedan. Toyota and General Motors each have four vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker. The Toyota Sequoia took the top spot, with 6.6% of the used Sequoias analyzed by iSeeCars being sold with at least 200,000 miles. The average across all vehicles was 1.2%.

These vehicles are the most likely to last 200,000 miles. Next to each vehicle is the percentage, between model years 1981 and 2017, that were sold used with at least 200,000 miles in 2017, according to data analyzed by iSeeCars.com.

