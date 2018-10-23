Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 10 creative animal Halloween costumes that no one else will be wearing this year

  • Published:

Getting creative with a Halloween costume can be a little difficult, especially when your go-to is a cat costume.

There are other animal options other than a cat. play

There are other animal options other than a cat.

(Paramount Pictures)

The cat costume is a Halloween classic. But it's also overdone. I'm not judging, that was literally what I did last year. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Aside from convenience, there are plenty of adorable animals in the animal kingdom that you can channel this Halloween. From a magical unicorn to an adorable giraffe, there are so many animal costumes you could try out this October 31.

Pastel unicorns are all the rage.

(Yandy)

Mythical and magical, what's not to love about dressing up as a unicorn? Essentially a onesie with a fancy hood, this costume is a great option for those who live in a cooler climate.



Squirrels are underrated.

(Halloween Costumes)

You can embrace Marvel's superhero Squirrel Girl and replicate her unique look. To be fair, this costume actually looks pretty chic.



Skip the vampire look this year and just be a bat.

(Party City)

Vampires? Skip this Halloween cliché and attend your costume party as a transformed vampire in bat form. It's unique, clever, and no one will be expecting it. Plus, you can make this costume look chic or absolutely terrifying with a healthy amount of fake blood.



This unique dino costume will make you the talk of the town.

(Halloween Costumes)

You heard it here first: Giant inflatable tyrannosaurus rex costumes are out and giant inflatable brontosaurus costumes are in. Give this lovable herbivore a chance — it might just win you the "Best Costume" award at your office party.



Giraffes are the cutest.

(Target)

Giraffes are adorable and shouldn't be excluded from Halloween fun. This giraffe costume is affordable, cute, and looks cozy. All the things you want out of a costume.



Right shark, who?

(Google Express)

Bring back 2015 with a Left Shark-inspired costume at your costume party. For added atmosphere, play Katy Perry songs on repeat and dance until your heart is content.



Swedish Fish are animals ... kind of.

(Google Express)

You could dress up as Nemo or Dory, but what's the fun in that? Consider dressing up as the famed candy Swedish Fish instead. It's pretty clever and people will (hopefully) appreciate the ingenuity.



Bring in the dancing lobsters!

(Halloween Costume)

Channel your inner '00s kid and dress up as the Dancing Lobsters from "The Amanda Show." All you need for this costume is a lobster outfit and some killer dance moves.



Fox and the Hound is a cute couple costume.

(Google Express)

Here's a free couple's costume idea: portraying Disney's fox and the hound at your next Halloween get-together. Trust me, no other couple will do this, so you'll definitely stand out amongst the crowd of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jeans.



People will fawn over this outfit.

(Halloween Costumes)

Dressing up as a baby deer is a cute alternative to any cat costume. Dedicate yourself to a full face of makeup to complete this costume's look.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



