Lifestyle 10 daring see-through looks Victoria's Secret models wore to the brand's fashion show after-party

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City this year. play

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show featured over 90 show-stopping ensembles, from feather-covered designs to celestial bras and wings.

After filming the runway event in New York City on Thursday, models hit the brand's iconic pink carpet in some equally daring looks.

From Bella Hadid to Cindy Bruna, check out 10 sheer outfits that models wore to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party this year.

Hadid showed up to the after-party in a see-through metallic dress.

Hadid showed up to the after-party in a see-through metallic dress. play

Hadid showed up to the after-party in a see-through metallic dress.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The slinky design features a plunging neckline, open back, thigh-high slit, and beaded detailing around the hips.

Hadid, who has been known to challenge Instagram's controversial policy on nudity, also freed the nipple in the sheer dress.

She completed the look with metallic pointy-toe heels, a silver handbag, and ornate gemstone earrings.



Cindy Bruna opted for a strapless dress with a hip-high slit.

Cindy Bruna opted for a strapless dress with a hip-high slit. play

Cindy Bruna opted for a strapless dress with a hip-high slit.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The dress features an embellished bustier and transparent white skirt. Bruna completed the look with matching, pointy-toe boots.



Candice Swanepoel also walked the pink carpet in a belted strapless dress.

Candice Swanepoel also walked the pink carpet in a belted strapless dress. play

Candice Swanepoel also walked the pink carpet in a belted strapless dress.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The longtime Angel wore a floor-length gown made of a beaded beige leotard and see-through skirt. Swanepoel accessorized with strappy silver heels.



Shanina Shaik chose a similar silhouette in peacock blue.

Shanina Shaik chose a similar silhouette in peacock blue. play

Shanina Shaik chose a similar silhouette in peacock blue.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Shaik paired her floral dress with beige pointy-toe heels and dangling earrings.



Angel Josephine Skriver kept the sheer trend going in a beaded, light-purple look.

Angel Josephine Skriver kept the sheer trend going in a beaded, light-purple look. play

Angel Josephine Skriver kept the sheer trend going in a beaded, light-purple look.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The intricate dress features a plunging neckline, metallic belt, and gauzy skirt.



Josie Canseco posed on the pink carpet in a white gown with exaggerated, flowy sleeves.

Josie Canseco posed on the pink carpet in a white gown with exaggerated, flowy sleeves. play

Josie Canseco posed on the pink carpet in a white gown with exaggerated, flowy sleeves.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The model kept her hair and makeup simple, letting her beaded dress shine.



Behati Prinsloo paired an edgy leather miniskirt with a black bra and jacket.

Behati Prinsloo paired an edgy leather miniskirt with a black bra and jacket. play

Behati Prinsloo paired an edgy leather miniskirt with a black bra and jacket.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The Angel accessorized with a completely see-through beaded handkerchief top.



Alexina Graham donned a little black dress with daring sheer panels.

Alexina Graham donned a little black dress with daring sheer panels. play

Alexina Graham donned a little black dress with daring sheer panels.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The model accessorized with a classic pair of open-toe, ankle-strap heels.



Megan Williams opted for a nude illusion ensemble.

Megan Williams opted for a nude illusion ensemble. play

Megan Williams opted for a nude illusion ensemble.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The floor-length number is covered in metallic silver fringe.



Ming Xi accessorized her nude illusion minidress with matching thigh-high boots.

Ming Xi accessorized her nude illusion minidress with matching thigh-high boots. play

Ming Xi accessorized her nude illusion minidress with matching thigh-high boots.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The model added a pop of color to her look with bright magenta lipstick.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



