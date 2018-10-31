news

Since 1978, Ben & Jerry's has been crafting some of the world's most unique flavors of ice cream. But like many good things, their ice cream flavors don't last forever.

The company created the "Flavor Graveyard" where ice cream concoctions long passed can be laid to rest, remembered for their delicious tastes, strange add-ins, and creamy textures. The Graveyard exists as a website and an actual cemetery with headstones at their company headquarters in Waterbury, Vermont.

Combing through Ben & Jerry's list of dearly departed flavors, we decided to round up our own list of flavors we wish would come back to life and make it into our freezer shelves.

Wavy Gravy is a caramel and nut filled dream.

Marrying caramel and cashew Brazil nut ice cream with hazelnut fudge and roasted almonds was a stroke of genius by Ben & Jerry's. This flavor was a nut lover's dream.

Vermonty Python pays homage to the legendary British comedy troupe.

Playing things a bit cheeky, like it's namesake, Vermonty Python is a clever combination of coffee liqueur ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl & fudge cows. This surprising concoction will have you joining the "Ministry for Silly Walks."

Holy Cannoli will make you forget the actual dessert.

An iconic Italian dish lovingly recreated in pint form, Holy Cannoli sounds like a dream dessert. The ricotta and pistachio ice cream blend well with the delicious chocolate covered cannoli pieces and bits of pistachio.

Schweddy Balls references one of SNL's most infamous and hilarious sketches.

Balls— delicious malt balls are at the center of this tongue-in-cheek flavor named after a legendary "Saturday Night Live" sketch starring Alec Baldwin, Ana Gasteyer, and Molly Shannon.

Peanuts! Popcorn! is the perfect movie snack.

Two snacks associated with the movie theater combine to make the perfect movie dessert. The caramel ice cream in loaded up with fudge covered caramel popcorn, toffee-coated peanuts and, just for some more deliciousness, a caramel swirl.

Peanut Butter and Jelly was an ice cream version of a classic treat.

Although peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have been beloved for years, they didn't last in ice cream form. We miss this creamy peanut butter ice cream with jam swirls.

Dublin Mudslide is a great take on a classic drink.

Everyone loves a good Irish coffee, but what if you could have it in scoop-able form? Ben & Jerry's had you covered with the Dublin Mudslide. This flavor featured Irish cream liqueur ice cream with chocolate chip cookies surrounded by a coffee fudge swirl.

Crème Brûlée is a classic dessert flavor.

The classic and decadent flavors of creme brûlee collided into a pint of ice cream. Featuring sweet custard ice cream with a caramelized sugar swirl, this flavor echoed the flavors found in one of France's iconic desserts.

Oh Pear embraces a little used fruit flavor.

It's rare to find pear-flavored anything, but Ben & Jerry's is not a company afraid to try new things. Oh Pear was one of the few pear ice creams out on the market and to accent the fruit, it included a bit of almond and a light fudge swirl into the mix.

Wild Maine Blueberry is a perfect summer flavor.

Could there be anything more summery than blueberries? Ben & Jerry's used delicious blueberries from Maine whole and pureed for this delectable flavor. We still miss it to this day.

