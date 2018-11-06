news

According to the US Census Bureau, Americans on average eat 22 pounds of candy a year, with the majority of it being chocolate.

Some candy bars have stood the test of time, while others have gone out of fashion.

Here is a list of discontinued chocolate bars many fans hope will someday make a triumphant return.

Hershey's Swoops were the chocolate version of Pringles, and after three years on the market were sent to the candy graveyard.

Swoops debuted in 2003 as slices of Hershey's chocolate manufactured in the shape of Pringles potato crisps. Almond Joy, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Hershey's Milk Chocolate were available year-round, whereas you could only find peppermint white chocolate around Christmas.

They were discontinued in 2006 but that hasn't stopped fans from reminiscing.

Sweet Escapes were lower in fat.

These days, an average candy car can set you back between 200-300 calories per bar. In an effort to market to their healthier clientele, Hershey unveiled Sweet Escapes, a chocolate confection that claimed to have 45% less fat.

It was a strategic campaign in theory, but the reception fell flat. The line of bars was suspended after its 1996 reveal.

Snik Snaks was the Mars competition to Kit Kats. They never gained enough popularity to last.

Back in 1973, M&M Mars created Snik Snak bars to rival Kit Kat bars. Similar to Kit Kats, Snik Snaks were wafers covered in chocolate. Aside from having two more wafers than Kit-Kats, there wasn't much separated Snik Saks from the beloved Hershey favorite.

They lasted five years in stores, and in the late 1970s were discontinued.

Kissables seemed to miss the mark.

Hershey's Kisses are tiny individual pieces of chocolate wrapped in shiny aluminum foil. Hershey's Kissables enrobe a layer of candy shell around said Kiss (foil not included). They were introduced in 2005, and a cost-cutting strategy two years later seemed to contribute to its demise.

In an effort to save money, the Hershey's corporation replaced the more expensive cocoa butter with cheaper fats, which not only changed the taste but also the essence of the product. Therefore, it no longer could be called "candy-coated milk chocolate." Consequently, FDA food labeling laws required Kissables to be classified as a "chocolate candy."

Kissables were officially discontinued in 2009.

Elvis was the inspiration behind Reese's Peanut Butter and Banana Cups.

What better way to pay homage to the King of Rock and Roll than to recreate his favorite sandwich in chocolate form? Hershey did just that in 2007, releasing the Reese's Peanut Butter and Banana Cups.

They were technically a collector's edition, but they became so popular that Hershey kept them around longer than initially expected. The cups ultimately ceased production in 2008. If you're one of the lucky few who got their hands on one 10 years ago and wants to see them back on shelves, there's an active petition for that.

The New York Yankees' 1978 home opener featured the now-discontinued Reggie! bar.

In a seamless fusion of sports and candy, Standard Brands kicked off the Yankees' 1978 season with the Reggie! bar, an homage to Hall-of-Famer Reggie Jackson, who spent four seasons with the storied MLB franchise. The candy was round and made of peanuts and caramel coated in milk chocolate.

Jackson left the Yankees in 1981 and his namesake candy was retired the following year.

The Wonder Ball was a hollow chocolate shell with toys inside.

Wonder Balls originally started as "Magic ball," a hollow chocolate shell with a small toy inside. They were pulled from shelves in 1997 after concerns about choking.

They came back as "Wonder Ball" in 2000 with candy inside rather than toys. The candy was sold off in 2004 to Frankford Candy & Chocolate Company and they were discontinued.

Thingamajig was delicious, but its advertisement couldn't compete with its more popular cousin.

One of Hershey's more underrated pleasures, the Whatchamacallit bar is a sinful delight of peanut flavored crisps and caramel inside a thick coating of milk chocolate.

The Thingamajig swapped the peanut crisps for cocoa, and the caramel layer with peanut butter. It first hit shelves in 2009 as a limited edition product. In 2011, Thingamajigs reappeared, but by the end of the year had disappeared again.

Hershey's s'mores aimed to take the work out of this classic treat.

You may have made a s'more with Hershey's, so the company apparently decided to cut out the middle man and wrap marshmallows and graham crackers in chocolate to make this candy bar.

It hit the scene in 2003 and was discontinued not long after. Facebook pages have even been devoted to the cause of bringing it back.

A MilkShake was the candy bar variation of the drinkable dessert, yet its unique flavor wasn't enough to keep them in stores.

If you like Milky Way bars, then you may have enjoyed a MilkShake. The name derives from the malt flavor in the nougat, and it was nestled below a thick layer of caramel. Milkshakes made their debut in the 1920s, and disappeared around the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Hollywood Candy Company was the original producer of the MilkShake bar until Hershey bought the company in 1996. During this period, most of the candy made by Hollywood was phased out, with the exception of the Pay Day and Zero bars.

