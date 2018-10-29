news

Thanksgiving is arguably the best food holiday in the US.

From turkey to stuffing to sweet potato casseroles, there are a lot of fantastic dishes to choose from. So why waste time making sides that no one wants?

Here are 10 dishes you should never serve on Thanksgiving.

Trust us, leave the raw vegetable tray behind.

1. Canned cranberry sauce

There's something about 21 grams of sugar coagulated into the shape of a can that is a major turn off.

At least spruce it up by adding orange juice and zest, or stick to a homemade recipe.

2. Green bean casserole

Although you'd think green beans are a healthy dish, once you add heavy cream, fried onions, and cheese, they turn into one of the most caloric items on the Thanksgiving table.

Save your calories for pie.

3. Pecan pie

Speaking of pie, almost everyone prefers pumpkin pie over pecan pie. Even worse, pecan pie has the most calories, with almost 500 per slice.

4. Ambrosia salad

Anything that includes Cool Whip has no business calling itself a salad. Let's face it, ambrosia salad is never a fan favorite.

5. Jell-O salad

With all the delicious Thanksgiving desserts out there, why would you make a Jell-O salad? It seems like a terribly antiquated dish, and also has no business calling itself a salad.

6. Vegetable tray

With so many delicious dishes to nosh on, each of which you have lovingly put your blood, sweat, and tears into, why would you fill up your guests with raw veggies? Pass.

7. Corn pudding

The perfect corn pudding can be really tasty, but, let's face it, getting the texture right is tough to pull off. It's pretty likely you'll end up with something that's either too gelatinous or too runny. Save your energy for a different dish.

8. Giblet gravy

Seeing the turkey's liver, heart, and other internal organs may make some of your guests lose their appetite.

9. Puréed squash

Sure, squash is a great dish to enjoy during the fall season, but leave this bland side off the Thanksgiving table. It will be the last thing left.

10. Dinner rolls

Dinner rolls are delicious, but between the cornbread and stuffing they will get overshadowed. Save the rolls for another night.

