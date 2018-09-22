10 famous and expensive structures around the world that are now abandoned

news

Shutterstock/Kateryna Upit

Some of the most expensive structures ever built now sit empty.

A luxury resort in Croatia, Olympic venues in Brazil, and an airport in Greece are just a few of these pricey constructions that are now deserted.

These places became abandoned for various reasons, ranging from mismanagement and financial troubles to nuclear disasters.

Here's a look at some of the most expensive structures ever built that now sit empty, many of them in ruins.