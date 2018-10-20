news

You don't have to be vegan to eat vegan food. In fact, some of your favorite store-bought snacks are accidentally vegan, and you probably didn't even know it.

Aside from pre-made salads, vegan-identified foods, and pre-chopped fruit, below are just a few of the many foods you have probably eaten that are accidentally vegan.

Lay's Barbecue Potato Chips are vegan.

Smothered in salt and a host of other seasonings, Lay's BBQ chips are 100% vegan approved. It's a little ironic when you consider the fact that BBQ sauce is typically meant to top a host of red meats and chicken, but this is an accidentally vegan snack.

Apple Cinnamon Cheerios are a delicious vegan breakfast.

Non-strict vegans and non-vegans alike can enjoy Apple Cinnamon Cheerios throughout the day. These Cheerios do include white sugar but are technically vegan as they contain no animal products whatsoever.

Vegan candy is real.

AirHeads, Dots, Dum Dums, and Sour Patch Kids are just a few of the many vegan candies you have definitely consumed at some point in your life.

You've been eating this vegan treat since elementary school.

Fruit by the Foot, AKA every kid's favorite lunchtime snack, is vegan.

Oreos are vegan.

By accident or otherwise, this vegan snack is made without any animal products, including butter and milk.

Kraft Original BBQ sauce is safe for vegans.

Just because BBQ sauce typically tops meat doesn't mean it has animal products in it. Use Kraft's Original Barbecue Sauce as a delicious addition to any grilled veggies or charred meat-alternative.

Sometimes pie is vegan and wonderful.

Marie Callender's frozen apple pies are made without any animal products. There is also no butter used in the production of these frozen pies, which makes it the perfect accidentally vegan Thanksgiving dish.

There are boxed brownies sans animal products.

Today on the list of amazing things you didn't know were vegan is Duncan Hines California Walnut Brownie Mix.

Many of Thai Kitchen Noodle Bowls are vegan.

A college staple, Thai Kitchen Noodle Bowls offer a variety of accidentally vegan options, including Roasted Garlic, Hot & Sour, and Thai Peanut.

Vegan hot cocoa is a thing.

Both Ghirardelli and Godiva offer hot cocoa mixes that happen to be vegan, which makes this winter indulgence so much better. For Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa, the Double Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, and Chocolate Caramel flavors are all vegan. For Godiva, the brand's Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa is animal-product free. Toss in some vegan marshmallows and enjoy.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.